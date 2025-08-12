King Juan Carlos's move that'll sideline his friend Pedro Campos

The move by King Juan Carlos has drawn attention in royal and social circles. The former monarch has made a decision that will change his usual dynamic with his friend Pedro Campos. This move, which still surprises many, aims to mark a turning point in their relationship and in his presence in Galicia.

For years, Pedro Campos has been the host par excellence for the emeritus king in Sanxenxo, offering his home as a refuge and headquarters during the regattas. However, Juan Carlos I has recently confessed that he is looking for a home of his own in Galicia or Portugal. This intention reflects his desire not to inconvenience Campos, with whom he keeps a historic friendship.

| Europa Press

Since 2020, the year he left for Abu Dhabi, the former monarch has found in the Atlantic regattas a space to keep active and present. Now, this search for a home of his own shows a desire for greater independence and a certain farewell to old habits. This way, his role shifts from occasional guest to resident with a permanent port.

Galicia as the setting for King Juan Carlos's private life in Spain

It is worth remembering that during his recent visit to Sanxenxo, Juan Carlos enjoyed the company of his daughter, Infanta Elena, his inseparable ally. However, there was no meeting with his granddaughter, Leonor, after Zarzuela chose to prevent a joint photo to protect the institutional image of the heiress. This fact reflects both family sensitivities and the protocols surrounding the emeritus king.

| Europa Press

In Galicia, the figure of the emeritus king continues to arouse curiosity and attention. His visits to Sanxenxo become small events, closely followed by both neighbors and local media. Between regattas and tributes, such as the recent awarding of the Gold Medal from the Galician Sailing Federation, the emeritus king reaffirms his bond with the land that welcomes him.

A new chapter for King Juan Carlos away from his friend Pedro Campos

This August, Juan Carlos plans to travel to Estoril and Cascais, places that hold deep memories of his childhood away from Spain. Nevertheless, his greatest aspiration is to settle permanently in a residence by the Atlantic Ocean. From there, he seeks to reconnect with his past and keep the memory of his reign in a more personal and peaceful space.

With this decision, the king is taking a significant step that affects those closest to him, including Pedro Campos. The former monarch is choosing a new chapter in his life that will undoubtedly change the balance of his circle and shape the future of his legacy in Galicia.