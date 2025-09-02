Joaquín Sánchez openly admits what some suspect about Victoria Federica

The return of the show Emparejados comes with an unexpected guest. Joaquín Sánchez and his wife Susana Saborido have dared to interview Victoria Federica de Marichalar, who is back in front of the cameras after her appearance on El Desafío. King Felipe VI's niece attended accompanied by her best friend, Rochi Laffón, in a conversation that promises to show an unknown side of both.

Victoria's appearance has caused a great stir even before its broadcast. Many believed that she wouldn't accept an interview of this kind, but the young woman appeared approachable and eager to have fun. According to Joaquín himself, "she tells us things that would be very normal in another girl, but in her they're very surprising."

| Atresmedia

Joaquín Sánchez hasn't hesitated to acknowledge what many have suspected for some time about Victoria Federica. As he has implied, Infanta Elena's daughter is a normal and humble girl, although some believe that she is an arrogant person.

The show's director, Javier Ruiz, also highlighted Infanta Elena's daughter's role during the recording. He stated that "she had a blast, she didn't object to anything, and she answered questions we didn't think she would answer." In his view, the main appeal of the episode is being able to see "the relationship of two best friends without filters."

Ruiz himself admitted that he doubted Victoria Federica would agree to participate. When the production company suggested her name, he thought it would be impossible to convince her. However, after a dinner with Joaquín, Susana, and her inseparable friend Rochi, everything changed and the collaboration became a reality.

Thanks to Joaquín Sánchez, the open secret about Victoria Federica has been confirmed: she is a normal person. According to his theory, the legend that has grown around her doesn't match reality, since she is a simple young woman.

Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido interview Victoria Federica

Joaquín and Susana are clear that their show aims to show all kinds of bonds. Emparejados brings together celebrity couples, whether for love, friendship, or family, and each episode includes activities designed to get to know their personal side. The interview with Victoria and Rochi fits that formula by offering spontaneity and complicity to the audience.

| Europa Press

The Betis host has insisted that the most remarkable thing is Victoria's humility. "She has a reputation for being serious, but with Susana and me it was the opposite, she was simple and unfiltered," he explained. These words confirm what many of her followers have suspected for a long time, but which has rarely been confirmed on television.

The interview marks another step in Victoria Federica's public exposure. After her participation in El Desafío, she seemed determined to keep a low profile, but her appearance on Emparejados proves that she is willing to appear approachable. For Joaquín, this gesture is valuable because "when someone with so much media attention shows themselves as so simple, it leaves a mark on people."

The premiere of this new season is scheduled for Saturday, September 6. The format returns to Antena 3's line-up as a weekly show and with the intention of consolidating itself among the audience. The interview with Victoria Federica is set to be one of the main attractions of this new television stage.