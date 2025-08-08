maximum happiness in the English crown thanks to information from Princess Beatrice

In the lives of members of royalty, there are moments that stand out and mark a stage in their personal stories, beyond protocols and public appearances. For Princess Beatrice, this is one of those special periods. With renewed energy, she faces the year with a mix of hope and gratitude that is reflected in every gesture.

Married since 2020 to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she has managed to build a home where laughter, projects, and a genuine connection come together. Her closest circle says she has found a unique balance between her responsibilities and her family life. Today, there is a special reason that completes her happiness.

| Instagram, @sarahferguson15

A special day for Princess Beatrice, full of reasons to smile

Princess Beatrice is celebrating her 37th birthday today, August 8. Born at Portland Hospital in London in 1988, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, she welcomes this year with renewed energy and a growing family life. The Duke of York's eldest daughter has managed to combine the discretion of her royal role with an approachability that wins people over outside official events.

| Europa Press

At the beginning of the year, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose earlier than expected. The initial announcement from Buckingham Palace indicated spring as the due date. "I was very lucky to be closely monitored by a medical team and I'm very aware of how fortunate I am," she wrote in British Vogue.

The little one arrived to join Sienna, who is three years old, and Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, who is nine. The family's bond was strengthened during public moments, such as their presence at the parade celebrating England's victory in the Women's Euro Cup.

| Instagram, @sarahferguson15

Commitments with personal meaning

This year, Princess Beatrice became a patron of Borne, an organization dedicated to researching and preventing premature births. This is a cause that connects directly with her experience as a mother.

In her personal life, she and Edo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July. The businessman described her as "the most beautiful and wonderful wife." He added, "I cherish every moment we've spent together and I'm deeply grateful for our journey."

This new birthday marks a special cycle for Beatrice, full of challenges overcome and joys shared. With every step, she shows that her role in royalty is balanced with a genuine commitment to her family and to causes that inspire her.