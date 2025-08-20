Sources close to King Felipe admit what many suspect about Jaime Anglada

Two weeks after Jaime Anglada's car accident, sources close to King Felipe have broken their silence to confirm what many suspected about their well-known friendship.

As of today, this well-known Mallorcan singer-songwriter and close friend of the monarch remains in the ICU at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma. All this after suffering a serious traffic accident last Friday, August 8.

That day, Jaime Anglada was hit by a vehicle in the early morning while riding his motorcycle on Joan Miró Avenue. However, the most serious part of this story was that, immediately after the impact, the driver of the car fled the scene.

Nevertheless, the person responsible for this incident was quickly arrested thanks to the collaboration of several witnesses who provided the vehicle's license plate to the local police.

A week later, the medical report issued on August 15 stated that Jaime Anglada's postoperative progress was "satisfactory" and "without immediate complications." In fact, according to reports, King Felipe's close friend underwent several surgical procedures the previous Wednesday.

However, although he remains in serious condition due to the multiple injuries he suffered that day, the Mallorcan artist's condition is stable, according to hospital sources.

Now, while waiting to learn about his progress, sources close to King Felipe have broken their silence to confirm what many already suspected. In fact, as they confirmed to Monarquía Confidencial, the monarch has been very alert from the very first moment to the condition of his close friend.

Sources close to King Felipe confirmed the monarch's concern for the condition of his friend Jaime Anglada

Although he initially chose not to cancel his private vacation, King Felipe has been very alert to the progress of his friend, Jaime Anglada. This information was confirmed by the aforementioned media outlet after speaking with several sources close to the monarch.

This well-known Mallorcan singer-songwriter and the sovereign keep a close relationship that dates back decades. Their friendship was strengthened thanks to summers spent together in Mallorca.

Throughout all these years, King Felipe and Jaime Anglada have participated together in both nautical and musical activities. These experiences, without a doubt, were responsible for consolidating their strong personal bond.

Meanwhile, it has become known that the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, a 20-year-old man, has been sent to provisional prison by order of the Investigating Court number 7 of Palma. He is accused of failure to render aid, injuries due to gross negligence, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to judicial sources, the young man admitted the facts during his statement and expressed his remorse for what happened. He also showed his willingness to assume the civil liability arising from the accident.

Just a few days before the incident, Jaime Anglada attended the reception hosted by King Felipe and Doña Letizia at the Marivent Palace. The event brought together more than 600 guests in a relaxed atmosphere. There, he met with numerous personalities from Balearic society.

Days later, the musician also gave a concert at the Palma Yacht Club on the occasion of the Copa del Rey de Vela. As expected, King Felipe did not want to miss it for anything in the world.