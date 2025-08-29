The shout Queen Letizia heard upon arriving at the Extremadura wildfires

Queen Letizia has ended the week with an emotional visit to the areas affected by the fires in Extremadura. Her arrival was met with shouts of support and gratitude that moved everyone present. The attention given to these territories shows the monarchy's commitment to those affected.

This tour is the last stage of a trip through several Spanish regions hit by the fires that have marked the summer. From Zamora, León, and Ourense, the royals wanted to see firsthand the magnitude of the tragedy. At each stop, the devastation and the hope for recovery were evident.

Start of the royal trip through the affected areas

The royals began their journey by visiting the most damaged areas in Castilla y León and Galicia. In each region, they showed their support for the victims and the efforts of the emergency teams. This official tour aimed to put a face to the tragedy and boost the spirits of those affected.

In Extremadura, the first stop was the town of Rebollar, in the Jerte Valley, where the damage is visible and recent. Letizia listened carefully to the testimonies of residents and professionals affected by the fire. The queen conveyed her solidarity and commitment to accompany the population in their recovery.

After their arrival in Cáceres, the royals were welcomed by the president of the Junta de Extremadura and Minister Marlaska. The presence of local authorities reinforced the message of unity and joint work. The entourage was greeted with displays of affection and shouts, reflecting popular support.

The welcome for Queen Letizia in Extremadura

In the town of Rebollar, citizens expressed their gratitude with cheers and applause for Queen Letizia. The shouts of "long live the queen" accompanied the arrival of the royal couple, showing recognition for their constant support. This gesture reflects the closeness between the Crown and the affected communities.

The queen, dressed simply and soberly, listened alertly to the stories of those who have suffered loss and material damage. Her empathetic attitude stood out in every meeting with residents and local representatives. Letizia reiterated her commitment to keep attention and support in the coming months.

The mayor and residents highlighted the importance of the royal visit in giving visibility to the most affected areas. They acknowledged that this gesture is a boost to the morale of the population. The presence of the monarchs is a symbol of hope for everyone.

Plans and support for recovery after the fires

In Cabezabellosa, the first municipality evacuated in Extremadura, the royals met with the teams that fought the fire. They were informed about the firefighting efforts and the aid actions for those affected. The royal couple showed interest in learning the details and challenges of the work carried out.

The last stop of the day was in Hervás, where the royals spoke with mayors and local authorities. Plans for the recovery and reconstruction of the areas damaged by the fire were presented. This meeting reaffirms the institutional and social commitment to drive recovery.

The visit ended with a message of hope and unity, highlighting the importance of working together to overcome the crisis. Letizia and Felipe VI expressed their support for the population and promised to continue accompanying their recovery. Empathy and solidarity were the tone throughout the day.