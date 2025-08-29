Charlene of Monaco takes another step with Alexandre Grimaldi and many alarms go off

The Principality of Monaco has been shaken once again after Princess Charlene's latest words. The consort has taken a decisive step regarding Alexandre Grimaldi, Prince Albert's eldest son. What until now were mere rumors about family tensions has turned into a confirmed reality.

The wife of the Monegasque sovereign has openly admitted that she keeps a poor relationship with Alexandre. For years, the distance had been a half-kept secret that fueled media speculation. Her acknowledgment has had a strong impact among followers of the princely family.

Charlene of Monaco's gesture marks a turning point because it makes clear that she no longer intends to hide the internal conflicts. The princess has stated that she doesn't want Alexandre to spend time with her children, twins Jacques and Gabriella. This decision has sparked debates about the family dynamic and the influence of extramarital children in the Grimaldi household.

Charlene of Monaco keeps her distance despite Alexandre Grimaldi's bond with the family

Alexandre Coste, born from Albert's relationship with Nicole Coste, has never been in the line of succession because he was born out of wedlock. Despite his status, he has kept regular contact with his father and some members of the princely family. Charlene, however, has made it clear that this relationship doesn't change her stance regarding her children with Albert.

Today Alexandre lives in London with his mother and is finishing his university studies in the United Kingdom. During his childhood in Monaco, he led a discreet life, away from the media spotlight that surrounds the family. His low profile hasn't prevented public interest in his ties to the Grimaldi family from being kept alive.

The broken relationship between Charlene of Monaco and Alexandre Grimaldi is no longer a private matter

He's not Prince Albert's first extramarital child, since Jazmin Grace was born earlier, the result of his relationship with Tamara Rotolo. Both Alexandre and Jazmin bear the Grimaldi surname, but neither has succession rights. Princess Charlene's confession, however, has made it clear that family relationships remain marked by past tensions and distances.

With this statement, Charlene of Monaco has left behind any attempt at concealment and has set a precedent for family transparency. Her poor relationship with Alexandre Grimaldi is now public, and with it, media attention on the family's behavior in the Principality has intensified notably. What seemed like a private matter has gone beyond that, exposing the tensions that shape the internal dynamic of the Palace.