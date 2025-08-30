Kate Middleton's rumor reaches Germany and a famous newspaper decides to confirm it

A well-known German newspaper didn't hesitate to confirm a shocking rumor about Kate Middleton. According to what it revealed, the Princess of Wales has made a new personal decision that has left more than one person speechless.

Since the summer holidays began, several speculations have surfaced regarding some members of the British royal family. Among other things, it had been claimed that this year the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't plan to spend part of their summer break at Balmoral.

| Europa Press

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, some people had also stated that Kate Middleton and her family intended to reduce their time at this iconic castle. However, the latest images that have been published tell a different story.

Despite the rumors, on Sunday, August 24, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children traveled to Balmoral to spend a few days with Charles III and Queen Camilla.

That day, photographers captured Kate Middleton in the vehicle alongside Prince William and their three children as they headed to the religious service at Crathie Kirk church.

However, what stood out most about this moment was the apparent change in the future queen consort's look. In the images, we can see that the Princess of Wales's hair is much lighter in color than usual.

At first, a major debate arose about this, since many believed it was just an optical illusion. Others, however, claimed that Kate Middleton had chosen to brighten her hair with highlights. But now the German newspaper Bunte has cleared up all doubts.

A well-known German newspaper confirms the latest rumor about Kate Middleton

There is no doubt that Kate Middleton's new hair color has become the main focus of this moment. As expected, rumors about the supposed change in the princess's look quickly emerged.

A series of speculations that the aforementioned German outlet has already cleared up. According to what they have confirmed, instead of the usual dark shade, the future queen consort reappeared at Balmoral with a luminous honey blonde.

| Europa Press

A personal decision that has quickly been applauded by several British media outlets. The Telegraph has described Kate Middleton's "royal" blonde as a true "evolution" and considers that, at 43 years old, she is setting trends.

Meanwhile, Vogue also points to the Princess of Wales as a pioneer in trends, an opinion with which the Daily Mail couldn't agree more. So much so that the headline chosen for the occasion is: "Kate excelled with her new shiny waves."

It should be remembered that in April Kate Middleton had already left behind her characteristic dark brown hair. Back then, she opted for a caramel shade that marked the transition toward lighter tones. Compared to images from previous years, the transformations show how her style has evolved over time.