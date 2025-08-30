Queen Letizia's inner circle delivers news that will leave King Felipe speechless

Queen Letizia has become one of the main protagonists of the day. All this comes after a media outlet close to her circle revealed news that surely left King Felipe VI speechless.

As is customary every year, the magazine Vanitatis has presented, together with the consulting firm IMOP Insights, the fifth Borbón report. This work includes a detailed analysis of the relationship that citizens maintain with the institution. In addition, it also reflects how citizens perceive each of its members.

| Europa Press

For this survey, an analysis by social profiles was carried out. In it, factors as relevant as the respondent's gender, age, place of residence, or political preferences were taken into account.

However, this time, the study shows a clear trend in public opinion: the Royal House has managed to recover part of the support lost over the past ten years. Many people linked these figures to King Juan Carlos I's scandals.

This improvement, according to the data gathered by El Confidencial Digital from this study, is based on a new axis of legitimacy. In fact, two women are now the ones who concentrate most of the public's trust: Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor.

The results Queen Letizia has obtained have left King Felipe speechless

The most striking section of this document is the one directly related to Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor. These figures have undoubtedly managed to surprise King Felipe.

As for the consort, she has managed for the first time to surpass the 60% mark in positive opinions. This milestone places her as the most valued member of the family, even among groups critical of the institution.

| Europa Press

There is no doubt that Queen Letizia's professional and sober style has played a decisive role in this survey. In addition, her reserved character, her defense of her own agenda, and her distance from the classic model have also been key to this recognition.

These factors have allowed King Felipe's wife to build a solid and distinctive profile within the Crown. So much so that, thanks to this, she has earned a significant place in the public imagination.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Asturias is also strengthening her projection within the institution. Her image has gained followers even in sectors traditionally critical of the monarchy, as she conveys an image of modernity and freshness.

| Europa Press

In addition, her academic preparation, the increase in her presence at official activities, and her firm yet prudent character reinforce her legitimacy. These elements undoubtedly bring her closer to the public. In addition, she has managed to position herself as a key piece in the continuity of the institution.

King Felipe's image has also improved this year, as he has obtained 43.7% support compared to 21.1% negative ratings. However, the neutrality percentage reaches 35.2%. These figures show that there is respect for the institution, although still with a certain emotional distance.

Among the most recognized advances of the current monarchs' reign are institutional prestige (19.4%), transparency (17.2%), and professionalism (13.8%). These qualities have even been valued by young sectors and left-wing sympathizers.

On the other hand, the increase in those who consider that King Felipe conveys greater closeness also stands out. This indicator has grown from 3.9% in 2024 to 9% in 2025.