Kate Middleton's inner circle says enough and admits Prince William's rumor

Kate Middleton's inner circle has broken their silence and decided to speak clearly about the rumor involving Prince William. For weeks, speculation about the possible participation of the Duke of Cambridge in a documentary about Princess Diana had gained momentum. Now, sources close to Kate have confirmed the existence of this rumor, but they've set certain boundaries and important clarifications that are worth knowing.

Recently, Netflix has announced that they have in mind a documentary project dedicated to Lady Di, intending to release it in 2027, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her passing. In this context, there had been speculation that both Prince Harry and Prince William would be part of the documentary to offer their personal perspective. However, Kate Middleton's inner circle has acknowledged that William has decided not to join the production.

| Europa Press

This confirmation has put an end to much conjecture, but it has also opened the debate about the reasons behind William's decision. The prince seems to prefer to keep a prudent distance from media projects linked to his mother, aiming to preserve privacy and avoid reliving painful episodes. Meanwhile, Prince Harry would indeed be actively involved, aligning with his public commitment to keep his mother's legacy alive.

An emotional project with family support and Prince William's refusal

The documentary is shaping up to be an ambitious project that seeks to connect the past and the present, placing Diana at the center of a narrative that attracts new generations. The material will rely on testimonies, previously unseen images, and family stories, and aims to offer a respectful yet deep look at the figure of the princess. With Harry's support, the content is expected to have a strong emotional and human component, beyond a simple historical chronicle.

| HBO Max

On the other hand, William's refusal is considered a decision consistent with his reserved lifestyle and his intention to protect his children from excessive media exposure. Kate Middleton's circle has wanted to make clear their desire to prudently manage the public image of the House of Cambridge. Thus, the rumor is confirmed, but with a key clarification that provides context and meaning to the news.

The new audiovisual stage of the Sussexes and the moderation of Kate Middleton's inner circle

It remains to be seen how negotiations between Netflix and the Sussexes' representatives will progress, as the platform is also preparing others such as the second season of With Love, Meghan. This series will be the centerpiece of this new stage, although its development will depend on the participation of some and the refusal of others.

Kate Middleton's inner circle has made it clear that they don't want to hide the truth about this issue. They prefer to be the ones who decide how and when the information is disclosed. This way, they seek to control the pace and boundaries to avoid confusion or misinterpretation.