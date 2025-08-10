Royal House confirms the news about Infanta Sofía immediately: 'She's a...'

Infanta Sofía surprises with a change in her education that breaks with family traditions and generates great expectation. Her academic future outside Spain highlights her independent spirit and a commitment to an international education.

The youngest daughter of the kings of Spain, Infanta Sofía, is already preparing to begin her university stage. With excitement and determination, she is about to start her studies abroad. This new step marks the beginning of a key stage in her personal and academic education.

Infanta Sofía will show her independence with an ambitious international study program

During her time at Atlantic College in Wales, Infanta already showed independence and determination. Her parents accepted her desire to study abroad, as long as the chosen cities weren't far from Spain and the degree made sense for her institutional role.

This decision highlights the evolution in the education of Spanish royalty and how Sofía is charting her own path. Despite her fondness for the arts, the young woman is committed to an education linked to politics and international relations.

In addition, the program includes learning several languages such as Portuguese, French, and German. These languages will complement her already solid linguistic repertoire and strengthen her international profile. This multilingual education will help strengthen her skills for future international commitments.

A strategic investment for a future within the Crown

The program has an annual cost of approximately 18,500 euros, not including accommodation expenses that vary depending on the city. The kings will fund this education as an investment in Sofía's academic and personal preparation.

Forward College is a prestigious university that only admits one out of every eleven applications. It offers personalized education in small groups and a multicultural environment with students from more than thirty countries.

With this choice, Sofía distances herself from the traditional path of her sister Leonor. Even so, both share a commitment to service to the Crown, adapting to new demands.

Royal Household confirms the news about Infanta Sofía after announcing her academic future: "She is a nomadic student"

The Royal Household has confirmed that Infanta Sofía will begin her university studies at Forward College, a private institution linked to the University of London. This center offers an innovative program in which students spend three years in three different cities: Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin.

This format breaks with the tradition of the Bourbon family, who have always studied at Spanish universities. Sofía, with the support of her parents, has decided to live this multicultural experience to better prepare herself for her future within the Crown.

Although the choice of this degree surprised some because of her artistic interests, it has an explanation. It responds to the institutional commitment she assumes as a member of the royal family.