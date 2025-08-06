Surprising confession from Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz's husband: 'I like...'

Javier Bardem has surprised everyone once again with a reflection that hasn't left anyone indifferent. Penélope Cruz's husband has given an interview in which he made a confession about his way of understanding cinema and life. It's a statement that has caused headlines and shows, once again, his commitment to deep and human stories.

He has spoken at length about his career. In that conversation, he revealed something that he hadn't expressed publicly until now.

He stated: "In life, there are neither heroes nor villains. I like movies that talk about that complexity."

Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz's partner, reveals his most unexpected passion at work

Javier Bardem is not only one of the most awarded actors in Spain, but also one of the most respected worldwide. His talent has allowed him to bring all kinds of characters to life. Yes, from memorable villains like in No Country for Old Men to roles full of nuance in movies like Everybody Knows, where he shared the screen with Penélope Cruz.

He spoke precisely about his work in cinema recently in an interview given to the publication Ethic. In it, Bardem reflected on the projects he chooses and the reason why he feels interested in certain types of movies. He stated: "I'm drawn to the human aspect, the possibility of playing people who go through situations where they test themselves in order to grow in a different way."

Moreover, the son of Pilar Bardem spoke about the importance of committing to the projects he works on. His exact words were: "Other movies can be very good as entertainment. I also watch them."

"But, when it comes to committing to the five months that a shoot takes, what I'm doing has to motivate me. I have to believe in my character." This personal demand is what has led him to be selective with the roles he accepts.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz: a couple united by cinema and social causes

Javier Bardem also referred to his most committed works, such as the documentary Sanctuary, which he made with Greenpeace. In this project, the actor got personally involved to give visibility to the environmental situation in Antarctica. It's another example of his interest in social causes and his willingness to use his fame to raise awareness.

His connection with Penélope Cruz goes beyond the sentimental. They both share a vision of cinema where human and social content plays an essential role. They have worked together on several occasions, and it's no coincidence that they choose projects where commitment to reality is a key factor.

At 56 years old (56 años), Javier keeps showing that his success is not the result of chance. His connection with good cinema, his ability to choose quality projects, and his deep vision of acting keep him as one of the great names in the seventh art. Together with his wife, he forms one of the most admired and solid couples on the international scene.