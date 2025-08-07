Germany says what many think about Princess Leonor and her sister: 'They are...'

The Spanish royal family has been at the center of several moments this week that have put the spotlight on the daughters of the monarchs, especially on Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. From Germany, the press have evaluated very positively the relationship both young women keep. German media highlight that, despite recent difficulties, they appear as two deeply united sisters.

During their stay in Mallorca, members of the royal household have participated in different public activities, from sporting events to official acts. At all these events, the joint presence of Leonor and Sofía has been especially significant. Although the official agenda only included the attendance of the monarchs, the daughters didn't miss the traditional reception at Marivent Palace, surprising everyone.

| Europa Press

The German outlet Bunte has been responsible for highlighting the good rapport that has become evident between the two princesses. The publication has emphasized that this year has been difficult for them due to the distance that separated them and Leonor's absence at Sofía's graduation. "Touching reunion: Leonor and Sofía missed each other a lot," their report stated.

Mallorca as a witness to the close bond between Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

In addition to highlighting the reunion, the German press have valued the naturalness and affection with which the young women have shared time and events. It has been pointed out that, for the first time, both attended the summer dinner together, a symbolic gesture of the strength of their sibling bond. They have also paid attention to their outfits, emphasizing Leonor's dress, which Queen Letizia had worn before, and Sofía's fresher and more youthful choice.

| Europapress

For years, the relationship between the monarchs' daughters has been the subject of speculation, but now the narrative has focused on the joy they share. "The sisters radiated happiness, probably because they were able to spend more time together again after months apart," Bunte noted. This approach provides a closer and more human image of the royal family, far from strict formality.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía: complicity and unity in the face of difficulties

The time they have spent together in Mallorca has served to strengthen their bonds, according to sources close to the royal household. The German press conclude that, despite the difficulties, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are "two very close sisters." Thus, this stay has not only been an official agenda, but also an opportunity to recover and reinforce their connection.

Ultimately, international opinion, especially the German one, reflects what many have been able to observe. These are two very close sisters who, in the face of circumstances, show that family and closeness remain their driving force. The image of Leonor and Sofía together, joyful and in complicity, offers a warm and approachable nuance to the royal household.