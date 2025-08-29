Royal House confesses Queen Sofía's plan and answers the big question of the month

The Royal Household has recently revealed Queen Emerita Sofía's plan and, at the same time, has answered the big question that many have been asking for some time. After a summer full of rumors and speculation, it has finally been clarified how her upcoming commitments will be organized. The publication of the royal agenda now clearly shows what activities the queen will have in the coming weeks.

The official publication of the royal agenda after the holidays, which covers September 1 to 7, has made it clear that King Felipe VI has numerous scheduled appointments. In contrast, Queen Letizia has no official commitments, and Queen Sofía is completely absent from the public agenda. This has caused speculation about the reasons that explain this prolonged absence of the king's mother.

| Europa Press

Sofía's last appearance was at the traditional reception in Marivent, an event she attended despite her sister Irene of Greece's delicate health. It was even said that she wouldn't go to Mallorca this year for this reason, but she was ultimately present. Since then, the question that remains is: When will Queen Sofía reappear publicly?

Queen Sofía, absent from the royal agenda, prepares her return

Everything suggests that, although the queen won't have a public presence this week, she will remain in the background to care for her sister. Her circle has understood this decision as a sign of the priority the family gives to Irene's health. Therefore, it is understood that this is the main reason why she won't participate in any official event in the near future.

| Europa Press

However, the Royal Household has announced that Queen Sofía is expected to reappear the following week, on September 11. Her return will be at the launching ceremony of the F-111 frigate, named "Bonifaz." This news confirms that, although her activity is currently limited, the queen emerita is gradually resuming her official commitments.

The reason for Queen Sofía's prolonged absence

Finally, the Royal Household has dispelled doubts about the pause in Sofía's agenda and has made it clear that her absence is due to a family commitment. Thus, the big question of the month about when the king's mother would return to public life now has an official answer. It remains to be seen what her reappearance will be like and how it will be received.

Finally, everything seems to indicate that, after this period of discretion, Queen Sofía will continue balancing her institutional obligations with caring for her family. The Royal Household has thus sent a message of normality, indicating that the queen emerita's public activity will continue when circumstances allow.