King Felipe receives a message about Jaime Anglada that will stir his feelings

King Felipe has received a message that has deeply stirred his feelings regarding Jaime Anglada. This message arrived just after the serious accident suffered by the Mallorcan singer-songwriter, who has been a close friend of the monarch for decades. The news has caused great concern and attention within the king's close circle.

Jaime Anglada was the victim of a serious accident in the early hours of August 8 in Palma de Mallorca, when a drunk driver hit him while he was riding his motorcycle home. The person responsible, who had three times the legal alcohol limit, fled the scene but was arrested shortly after thanks to the help of citizens. Since that moment, Anglada's health has been a matter of utmost concern for those who know him.

| Europa Press

Although Jaime's condition has been delicate, it has been confirmed that he is out of danger and recovering on the ward after surgery to place a plate in his pelvis. Even though his recovery is slow, he has already started to receive visits from his closest friends. Among them are well-known figures such as Carolina Cerezuela and Carlos Moyá, who are offering him support.

Jaime Anglada's circle rallies as the case moves forward in court

Anglada's family, especially his wife Pilar Aguiló and his children, haven't left his side at any time. King Felipe, despite not having officially confirmed his trip to Mallorca, has been in constant contact with Jaime's loved ones. His concern has been constant from the very first moment of the accident.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the young man who caused the accident has been released after admitting his responsibility, apologizing, and paying bail of €5,000. The accused's lawyer has stated that his client accepts full responsibility, but that legal responsibility will have to be clarified in court. This marks an important step in the judicial process, which remains open.

King Felipe and Jaime Anglada: a friendship that transcends circumstances

The message received by King Felipe not only reflects Jaime Anglada's improvement, but also the commitment he keeps with his friend. The close friendship that unites them has taken on special meaning during these difficult days. This bond has been essential for the monarch to closely follow the singer-songwriter's recovery.

In situations like this, protocol takes a back seat and what prevails is genuine affection. King Felipe's closeness to Jaime Anglada has become more than evident. Now, all attention is focused on his recovery and on ensuring that justice is served as it should be.