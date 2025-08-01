royal family can't hide what's happening with Queen Sofía: the story is about to repeat itself

Queen Sofía has already confirmed her arrival in Palma and has done so with an exact date: Sunday, August 3. She hasn't been the first to land, as is usually the case; this time, the kings, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía arrived earlier. Even so, Doña Sofía has once again shown that her appointment with the Balearic island is unavoidable.

Sofía has explained on many occasions what Palma means to her. It brings back happy memories and takes her back to her childhood.

| Europa Press

It takes her directly to Mon Repos, the Greek Royal Family's summer residence on the island of Corfu. She has lived endearing moments there with her parents and siblings. She has been happy there.

Casa Real no longer hides that Sofía will travel to Mallorca soon

This corner of the Mediterranean, with nature, sea, and tranquility, is her personal refuge and her paradise. Although she has delayed her trip this year, she has confirmed that she will also enjoy a few days of disconnection. She didn't want to miss it.

The reason for the delay has been significant: Her sister, Princess Irene of Greece, has had to undergo new medical tests. Doña Sofía wanted to be by her side. She has accompanied her, supported her because they are inseparable, they are confidants, and they are more than sisters: they are soulmates.

| Europa Press

Irene of Greece has been living in Spain for years. She suffers from cognitive decline that has required constant attention.

Her older sister hasn't left her side. Sofía has been alert and has prioritized the family bond over any other agenda.

Casa Real announces that Sofía will reunite with her family very soon

Now, Queen Sofía will travel to Palma to reunite with her loved ones. History is about to repeat itself. Like every summer, she will return to Marivent Palace to share unique moments with her children and granddaughters.

| Europa Press

On Monday, August 4, the traditional Marivent reception has been scheduled. The emeritus queen has confirmed her presence and for the fourth consecutive year, the Royal Family will open the doors of their Mallorcan residence. They have done so to welcome representatives of the State, Balearic institutions, professional associations, businesspeople, unions, doctors, architects, athletes, and artists.

The event will be key in the Borbóns' summer agenda and she will be there. With a serene smile, with the composure of the years, and with her affection for the island that has given her so much intact. Casa Real hasn't been able to hide it: Queen Sofía returns to her place in the world.