Princess Anne, excited: her son, Peter Phillips, has just announced something huge

Princess Anne of England has made headlines again and this time, not because of her public schedule or her institutional role, but because of a family development. August has begun with an unexpected joy for the Windsors, as her son, Peter Phillips, has officially announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling.

Both have confirmed the news through a statement. The couple's spokesperson, Gerard Franklin, made it public. Along with the announcement, two images of the engaged couple have been released.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

In one of them, the engagement ring is clearly visible. It has also become known that both families were informed at the same time. Everyone is delighted.

Peter Phillips, son of Anne of England, is getting married

The good news has arrived at a delicate time for the British royal family because they have experienced months marked by King Charles III's illness. Also by Kate Middleton's recovery process, and to that have been added the tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That's why Peter's engagement has been received as a breath of fresh air.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have kept a discreet relationship for a year, however, their actions have spoken for themselves. From the beginning, Harriet has been very present at official and private events and has attended the Royal Ascot races. She has also been in the royal box at Wimbledon and has even shared relaxed moments with Charles III and Camilla.

| Europapress

Harriet Sperling is 45 years old and is a pediatric nurse who works for the National Health Service. She has a daughter from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Peter is the father of Savannah and Isla, from his marriage to Autumn Kelly, from whom he separated in 2019. The couple met at a sporting event and their official introduction took place in May at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Anne of England is happy about Peter Phillips's latest news

Although Peter doesn't have noble titles, his role within the family has been significant. He has been present at all the major moments of the Crown. He has a good relationship with his cousins, including Prince Harry, and that's why this wedding could be the occasion for a desired royal reunion.

England has been very alert to this announcement. Anne, although discreet, has shown herself to be close and proud. A date for the wedding hasn't been set yet, but it has already become one of the most desired events of the year.