Joy in Denmark over Queen Mary's unexpected move with her family

The Danish royal family has given a pleasant surprise this week. King Frederik and Queen Mary have made a gesture that has moved the entire country. Since last Monday, they have already settled in Gråsten Palace (Palacio de Gråsten), which is their traditional summer residence.

However, what has brought the most joy has been their latest public appearance because the royal couple has reappeared accompanied by their children. Princesses Isabella and Josephine, and Prince Vincent, have also been present. They have all attended together the solemn changing of the Royal Guard.

| Redes sociales, @Josemn1_

This gesture has been completely unexpected because nobody had announced it. A family appearance of this kind had not been planned either, however, it has been received with enthusiasm. Danish media have highlighted the family's elegance and have also pointed out how united they have appeared.

Mary draws all eyes after reappearing with her family at her holiday palace in Denmark

Queen Mary has drawn a lot of attention because her style has been highly praised. She has worn a simple yet impeccable outfit. At her side, King Frederik has appeared relaxed and smiling, and their children have been very close and alert throughout the event.

| Redes sociales, @Josemn1_

The citizens present in Gråsten have applauded with emotion. Some have captured photos of the moment. Social media have filled with positive comments and many have celebrated the family's warmth and naturalness.

The image they have presented has been widely discussed because they have conveyed unity, harmony, and institutional commitment. They have also given a clear sign of stability in this new stage. Let's remember that Frederik has recently ascended to the throne.

All of Denmark rejoices at the latest news about Mary and her royal family

This gesture has had a strong symbolic value. It has confirmed that the royal family remains very connected with the people. It has strengthened their public image at a key moment.

Followers of the Danish monarchy have been delighted. The unexpected reappearance has been seen as a breath of fresh air. The joint presence of the king and queen and their children has filled Danes with pride.

Without a doubt, Denmark has experienced a very special moment. Queen Mary, once again, has shown her warmth and commitment. The family has excelled united, strong, and happy.