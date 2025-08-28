Richard Gere sends a message from America that confirms the rumor about his family

Richard Gere, with his wife's support, has returned to social media to share a new and revealing reflection. He made this message public from America, confirming one of the most repeated rumors about his family circle.

There is no doubt that this high-profile couple and their two children together are making the most of their summer vacation. A few days ago, the whole family was seen in Stamford.

| Europa Press

During their stay in this U.S. city, located in Connecticut, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva had the opportunity to meet up with several friends. They shared boat rides and very fun activities with these people.

Now, taking advantage of the last days of summer, the Hollywood actor and his wife have spent a few days in what they have called "paradise." There, they had the chance to rest before returning to their obligations and to enjoy their children away from media pressure.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Through their Instagram profiles, which they manage together, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have shared with their followers some images from their latest getaway.

However, there is no doubt that what has attracted the most attention in this post is the revealing message they wrote in it. With these words, they have confirmed one of the most talked-about rumors about their family: "What matters most is children's laughter."

Richard Gere and his wife share a message about their family on social media: "What matters most is children's laughter"

Through the latest video they've shared on social media, Richard Gere and his wife have summarized their stay in "paradise." In this place, they had the opportunity to enjoy long walks on the beach and other very enriching activities.

Nevertheless, despite the beauty of these images, what has truly stood out is the deep reflection they've shared: "The sun doesn't know about clocks... But it always arrives."

"It reminds us that life has its own rhythm: it lights, awakens, gives warmth and life. Following it is remembering what matters most: children's laughter, skin tingling with the breeze, the horizon opening with every leap."

In addition, Richard Gere wanted to point out that "sunlight is not just clarity, it's wisdom, awakening, presence." "It invites us to be here, now, in what is simplest and truest," they added.

Before ending their message, the couple stated that, "maybe happiness is nothing more than this: learning to walk, and to leap, to the rhythm of its infinite energy."