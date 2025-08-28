Meghan Markle shocks by confessing why she can't live near Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has caused a major stir after explaining the reasons why she can't live near Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. In a recent interview, the Duchess has hinted that her stay in the United Kingdom was marked by mixed feelings that have led her to make difficult personal decisions. However, the real reason behind this distance has only become clear after her most recent statements.

During her conversation with Emily Chang for Bloomberg Originals, Meghan has confessed to feeling "inauthentic" and limited in expressing herself near Kate in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry's wife has explained that this feeling of not being able to be herself was a key factor in moving to the United States. This revelation has had a major impact, as it provides an intimate and previously unknown insight into the dynamic between the two duchesses.

| Europa Press

Meghan has expressed that she "had no voice" and that she felt she had to follow a strict code, such as wearing nude stockings, which she described as "a bit fake." These words reflect a deep clash with the unwritten rules of the British royal family, which, according to her, kept her from showing who she really is. The Duchess of Sussex has emphasized that this lack of authenticity played a decisive role in building a life far from the British media spotlight, specifically in her mansion in Montecito, California.

An expert questions Meghan Markle's authenticity

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward has criticized these statements, describing them as part of a promotional strategy for the Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Seward has pointed out that the Duchess is trying to distance herself from her royal image while using that same connection to keep the public's interest. She has also questioned the authenticity of the production and the very narrative Markle presents, arguing that the series seems "very artificial" and far from the reality many people want to see.

| Netflix

In addition, Seward has highlighted Prince Harry's absence from the show, seeing in it an attempt by Meghan to stand out on her own, although she still depends on him to generate interest. Everything points to an image of the former actress as controlling and seeking to be the central figure in all her projects.

Meghan Markle keeps her distance from Kate Middleton and reaffirms her break with the monarchy

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry have criticized the British royal family. From the interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to recent books and interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown a combative and open stance regarding the tensions they've experienced. Markle has even claimed that she has evidence that would support her accusations against the British monarchy.

Despite the controversies, the Duchess continues to move forward with her projects, including her French studies and her public appearances. The Netflix series was renewed for a second season, showing that her media strategy, although questioned, remains successful. The couple have recently signed a new deal with the streaming platform, confirming that their professional and personal focus remains very active.

With these statements, Meghan Markle reopens the debate about her relationship with Kate Middleton and reaffirms her decision to keep her distance. What is clear is that the Duchess of Sussex continues to mark a turning point in the history of the British monarchy.