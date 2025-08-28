It's confirmed: the rumor about Miguel Urdangarin, son of Infanta Cristina, is true—he's very happy

Despite being considered one of the most discreet members of his family, Miguel Urdangarin has just become the center of attention. In fact, a happy rumor related to the most private side of the son of Infanta Cristina has just been confirmed.

It was at the beginning of January when, after months of speculation, Miguel attended Juan Carlos I's 87th birthday party with his girlfriend Olympia Beracasa. With this appearance, they confirmed their romantic relationship.

Since then, there have been several occasions when we have been able to see Olympia and Miguel in public. In fact, in mid-June, a Europa Press team once again spotted the couple leaving the Zarzuela Palace.

However, even though they have clearly shown that their relationship is not a fleeting romance, many did not bet on their love. This is a very different scenario from what his sister Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo have experienced.

Now, while she has broken up with Teresa Urquijo's brother, it has been confirmed that Miguel Urdangarin and Olympia Beracasa are experiencing the best moment of their relationship.

Throughout all these months, Miguel Urdangarin and his current partner have been the subject of speculation, since many thought that their story would not go any further.

So much so that some have even labeled them as a "second-rate couple," compared to the media attention that Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo received.

However, a few days ago, the magazine ¡Hola! unexpectedly confirmed the separation of Infanta Cristina's youngest daughter and her boyfriend. Meanwhile, her brother Miguel Urdangarin has proved that his relationship with Olympia Beracasa is stable, sincere, and more mature than previously thought.

The discretion with which both have kept their relationship has contributed positively to strengthening their bond. In fact, unlike other members of his family, Miguel prefers to keep his personal life away from the media spotlight.

A calm and discreet lifestyle that, without a doubt, has allowed his love story with Olympia to move forward steadily and without public pressure.

Although we do not know what the future will hold for them, the truth is that time has ultimately proved Miguel Urdangarin right. In fact, his romance breaks the prejudices that existed about him and shows him as a young man with very clear ideas.