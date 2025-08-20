Richard Gere, 75: 'My wife, Alejandra Silvia, has realized all of this'

Richard Gere has surprised in an interview by talking about an intimate aspect of his personal life, marked by the spirituality he shares with his wife, Alejandra Silva. The actor, at 75 years old, has reflected on how his marriage has given new meaning to his present and his future, in which Spain will play a leading role.

"My wife has realized all of this," Gere declared, referring to Alejandra's discovery of Buddhism. With these words, the actor made it clear that his relationship goes beyond the conventional. But how did this truly special connection between them really come about, and what does this step toward a new life mean for them?

Richard Gere reveals how he introduced Alejandra Silva to Buddhism

Richard Gere's name has always been linked to cinematic success, but in recent years his life has taken a very different direction. Far from Hollywood, the American actor has devoted time to humanitarian causes and his family, living each day marked by spirituality and a strong social commitment.

Since he met Alejandra Silva in 2014, his love story has been inseparable from this vital change. She, born in A Coruña and involved in social activism, not only won the actor's heart but also became his life partner in every sense. That bond has now led them to make a crucial decision: to move to Spain with their children.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, Gere recounted how Alejandra became interested in his spiritual routines: "When we started seeing each other, she visited me at a house I have in the countryside. At one point I told her I was going to sit and meditate, but that she could come down to the lake with me, sit and think, read, or do whatever she wanted. When I finished my practice, she said to me: «Well, can you tell me what you were doing?»" he explained in detail.

For the actor, that question marked a turning point: "I realized that no one had ever asked me that before. She wanted to know, and I started to explain my routines and some of the things I've been able to work on over these many years. At that moment I felt it wasn't a superficial question, but that it came from the depths of her heart, that she wanted to transform," he added.

That spiritual connection ended up consolidating the foundation of their relationship. "Soon she realized that Buddhism was something that also touched her very deeply and since then we've shared it," he concluded. With these words, Gere confirmed that the love that unites them is not only emotional, but also spiritual and philosophical.

The love story that brought Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva together in Italy

The origin of their romance seems straight out of a movie. In 2014, Gere stayed at the Villa Treville hotel in Positano, owned by Alejandra. There, among walks, conversations, and unexpected encounters, the spark was ignited: "I think she didn't know who I was when she met me," the actor confessed.

The relationship moved forward steadily and, in 2018, they decided to get married. Since then, their life in New York has revolved around their family and children. Homer, from Gere's marriage to Carey Lowell, Albert, Alejandra's son, and the two little ones they've had together, Alexander and James.

Beyond their private life, what has attracted the most attention is how they support each other publicly. Every time Gere speaks, he does so with references to Alejandra, and she, in turn, describes him as a man devoted to his family and his ideals.

A new life in Spain for Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

The big announcement of this stage comes with the move to Spain. "I married a Spanish woman! Her mother is now here in New York living with us and she's lovely. For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I've never lived full-time outside the United States," he commented.

The actor considers that this step is a gesture of reciprocity toward Alejandra. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he assured. His words reveal a deep sense of commitment and balance in the relationship.

In his view of Spain, Gere was even more effusive: "In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also your ability to live by spreading joy and happiness. It's a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people overflow with sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy life."

The interview with Richard Gere shows that, at 75 years old, the actor is living a fulfilling moment thanks to Alejandra Silva. Their relationship, marked by love and Buddhism, is preparing for a new stage in Spain. On this journey, the couple show that true happiness is built in what is shared, in what is deep, and in everyday life.