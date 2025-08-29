Queen Mary (53) confesses the truth about her daughter Isabel: 'She is completely...'

After weeks of remaining silent, Queen Mary has taken an important step forward. Without mincing words, the 53-year-old Danish monarch has decided to reveal the whole truth about her daughter Isabel: "She's completely crazy."

In early August, all alarms went off around the Danish Crown as a result of some compromising and revealing photographs that began circulating on social media. In them, Princess Isabel could be seen enjoying Smukfest, one of the most famous music festivals in her country.

That day, both Isabel and her brother, Crown Prince Christian, became the center of attention. However, there was one detail that did not go unnoticed among internet users.

As can be seen in those snapshots, Queen Mary's daughter attended the music event wearing a garment that sparked great controversy. On the front of the jersey, the phrase "I slept with him yesterday" could be read, next to an arrow pointing to the person accompanying her.

As expected, within hours, the compromising images of Princess Isabel quickly spread across digital platforms, thus multiplying the controversy surrounding her.

However, it was not until now that the royals themselves have decided to give their opinion on the matter. During a meeting with the press, taking advantage of their summer break, they answered questions about the incident. At that moment, Queen Mary was very clear: "She's completely crazy."

Queen Mary speaks out about her daughter Isabel's latest controversy

Without trying to avoid this controversy, Queen Mary has stepped forward to speak about the commotion that arose a few weeks ago around Princess Isabel.

"My first thought was: 'Has she gone completely crazy?'" the sovereign stated bluntly. "Let's just say there are some decisions that are better than others," she added, while King Frederik listened with a serious expression.

There is no doubt that Isabel's coming of age has opened a new chapter of media exposure for the Danish royal family. In recent years, King Frederik and his descendants have not been free from public criticism. Now, it is his daughter who is in the spotlight.

Queen Mary and her husband are expected to return to the palace over the next month after finishing their vacation. Despite the difficulties, the monarchs have shown time and again that their priority is to protect the institution, even if their own children, now including Isabel, make the task more difficult for them.