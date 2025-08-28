Sergio Ramos (39) shakes up Mexico with news that surprises Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos, at 39 years old, is experiencing a stage that few imagined far from Europe. His arrival in Monterrey made headlines, but what has happened now with the Sevillian defender has even taken Pilar Rubio by surprise. Amid the fans' expectations, a personal and professional decision has marked a turning point in the couple's life.

For weeks, there had been speculation about what the outcome of his time in Mexico would be. Was it a short adventure or was he willing to settle for a longer period? The question was on the table and, with it, an inevitable doubt: what role does Pilar Rubio play in this story?

Sergio Ramos takes an unexpected step in his future in Mexico

When Sergio Ramos signed with Rayados de Monterrey, many thought it would be a temporary signing. The footballer's age and the distance from Spain raised questions. However, as the months have passed, the former Real Madrid player has shown that he is still in top form, becoming one of the most solid pillars of the league.

Beyond his performance, Ramos found in Mexico a warm atmosphere, a relaxed lifestyle, and a fan base that has welcomed him as an idol. That balance between sports and personal life has been essential for what is happening now. The big question was whether all this would be enough to keep him in Monterrey.

The intrigue has been solved with unexpected news: Sergio Ramos has reportedly decided to activate a "happiness clause" in his contract with Monterrey, according to Ámbito. This part of the agreement states that if the player enjoys his life in the city and feels satisfied, he has the possibility of renewing automatically.

The Sevillian's decision has been firm: to stay one more year in the Mexican league. For the fans, it is immense joy, since Ramos has become a reference both on and off the field. For Pilar Rubio, the news was reportedly surprising at first, as it meant extending her stay in Mexico longer than expected.

Pilar Rubio's essential role in Sergio Ramos's decision

Although the news focuses on Sergio Ramos, his choice can't be understood without mentioning Pilar Rubio. It is well known that the decision to move to Mexico was difficult for the footballer, since he had to say goodbye to his wife and children. Unlike previous experiences, the presenter decided to stay in Spain to continue with her professional projects.

Upon hearing the news, many believed that it could be a possible distancing that could affect the relationship. However, after six months, the couple has shown that they have adapted well to the distance. In fact, during Pilar Rubio's visits, we have seen how she has adapted to Mexican life.

She has shared visits to emblematic spots in Monterrey, as well as her enthusiasm for attending lucha libre shows. This closer and more spontaneous side of Pilar has been much commented on by her followers. Far from keeping her distance, she has shown interest in integrating, enjoying both the cultural environment and the local hospitality.

Sergio Ramos knows that his career is in its final stretch, but he also knows that family well-being is a priority. The fact that Pilar Rubio and their children feel happy despite the distance has allowed him to consider the option of extending his stay. Will the presenter decide to move with the footballer now that he will renew his contract?