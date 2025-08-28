180º turn for George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, after what happened in Venice

George Clooney and Amal Clooney had once again turned Venice into their best stage. Their arrival by canal rekindled the usual magic, and everything suggested that this year would be a special edition of the festival. However, an unexpected turn has set the couple's course and has caused concern on the red carpet.

The actor and his wife had settled in the city with the intention of enjoying every moment. Their professional and personal commitments overlapped with a festive atmosphere that seemed perfect. So, what has happened in the last few hours for everything to change so abruptly?

| Europa Press

George Clooney, forced to cancel his appearance due to health problems

Venice Film Festival, held between August 27 and September 6, is one of the world's major showcases for cinema. George Clooney was returning enthusiastically to the city that holds part of his personal history, since he married Amal there eleven years ago.

On the eve, the couple was greeted with applause and flashes on the Venetian canals. Amal accompanied a smiling Clooney, who was ready to present his new work, Jay Kelly, a film with which he aimed to win over critics and audiences. What no one suspected was that in just 24 hours everything would take a turn.

George Clooney was supposed to attend the Jay Kelly press conference, a film in which he shares the spotlight with Laura Dern and Adam Sandler. However, the actor's chair was empty, which has set off alarms among journalists and fans.

The conference moderator spoke up with a clarification that surprised everyone: "I'm afraid George Clooney won't be here because he has a severe sinus infection. We hope he'll be able to be on the red carpet tonight." The news spread like wildfire and caused a mix of concern and disappointment.

Laura Dern wanted to convey the team's feelings and sincerely expressed: "He's devastated that he can't be here." Adam Sandler, in a lighter tone, tried to downplay the situation by reminding everyone that "movie stars get sick too."

George Clooney's discomfort began hours before the official presentation

According to his representative, Clooney had been dealing with discomfort since Wednesday. The pain and congestion prevented him from attending the dinner organized by Netflix, where top executives like Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria were present. The absence did not go unnoticed at an event that brought together the entire film crew.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was seen boarding a boat from Hotel Excelsior to go rest. Witnesses confirmed that Clooney looked tired and avoided exposure to cameras. His priority was to recover so he wouldn't miss the big red carpet event at the Lido.

These days, George and Amal Clooney are staying at the prestigious Hotel Cipriani, on Giudecca Island, with unbeatable views of the Doge's Palace. From there, the actor is recovering, accompanied by his wife, who has stayed by his side discreetly but firmly.

| Europa Press

Now all eyes are on the Palazzo del Cinema, where Clooney could reappear on the red carpet if his condition improves. His presence is not only a gesture toward fans, but also toward a project into which he has poured months of work and effort.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have experienced an unexpected turn in Venice that no one foresaw. The actor's "severe sinus infection" has forced a change in their plans, although the excitement for his film remains intact. The question remains whether Clooney will be able to overcome this setback and shine at the festival that means so much in his life.