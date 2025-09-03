Queen Letizia, deeply worried about what happened to Leonor at the Air Academy

After a long summer enjoying tranquility, anxiety and worry have returned to Queen Letizia's life. Princess Leonor is on her third day at the San Javier Air Academy, and Letizia can't help but feel uneasy about the latest developments.

The queen is aware that this final stage in her eldest daughter's military training is the most delicate and difficult for her. However, by tradition and history, she is required to overcome her fears, and her mother can't help but worry. The Academy tries to make Leonor feel comfortable, but she faces a truly tough 10 months (10 meses) ahead.

| Europa Press

Alarms go off for Queen Letizia after the latest about Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor is now settled into what will be her new home for the next 10 months (10 meses). San Javier Air Academy welcomes Queen Letizia's eldest daughter among its students with great honors. Information about her first days has continued to arrive, but a recent update is causing particular anxiety for Felipe's wife.

Queen Letizia is very worried about Princess Leonor's fear of flying and heights. Although seeing her piloting a plane is the most desired image of the heiress, for Leonor it is a real challenge. She has just spent five months (5 meses) sailing on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, where she overcame seasickness, but now flying represents something different, something deeper.

| Europa Press, RTVE, en.xcatalunya.cat

In this situation, the latest news about the princess is that she has an instructor just for her. This professional has been responsible for showing her the plane that, in her final stage at the Academy, she will pilot solo. This is her first contact with what causes Leonor the most respect and nervousness.

Although during her time on Elcano we saw her climb the mast, witnesses say there was a visible tremor in her during her ascent. Princess Leonor's fear of heights makes Queen Letizia view her stay in Murcia with unease.

Queen Letizia knows Leonor has no other option

Perhaps what causes Queen Letizia the most anxiety is knowing that Princess Leonor must go through this ordeal out of obligation. Her role in the Crown requires her to be knowledgeable about all three branches of the military and to graduate with honors in each. The journey on Elcano was complicated, and Leonor had to overcome numerous situations at sea.

However, the Air Force is the most demanding and the one that brings the greatest complications. It's not just about knowing how to pilot a plane, but about handling a machine capable of skillfully and precisely navigating a war situation. This adds more tension to an already tough activity for Princess Leonor.

| Europa Press

Queen Letizia observes everything with attention and concern about how Leonor is fighting to face her fears and fulfill her duty. Her daughter is protected by a designated instructor, the first female Eurofighter pilot, as well as a personalized security and support team. This is a way to ensure that the training continues without missing any detail due to the vertigo and fear that Princess Leonor may feel.

The heiress has used this summer to prepare and read everything about planes and the academy's protocol. That gives her motivation, although she admits she is facing it "eager to learn" but "little by little." This phrase reflects the balance between excitement and respect for what it means to get on a plane.

This way, the military career of Queen Letizia's daughter is progressing, fully meeting what is expected of her. However, her concerns remain, as for her it is a problem to face her fear of flying.