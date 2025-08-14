Queen Letizia interrupts her vacation in Greece and delivers an important message

Given the seriousness of what is happening, Queen Letizia has decided to interrupt her private vacation to briefly resume her institutional duties. In fact, according to reports, both she and her husband didn't want to wait any longer to deliver an important message.

On August 6, the Spanish Royal Family left Mallorca to begin their desired summer break. This year, they are spending this period in Greece, specifically on the island of Spetses.

However, this year, Queen Letizia and her family's vacation has been overshadowed by two tragedies. First, Jaime Anglada's accident and, subsequently, the numerous wildfires burning in Spain.

The serious situation affecting several areas of the country has led the monarchs to make an important decision. Although they have decided not to cancel their trip, they have now chosen to pause their private break.

According to reports, Queen Letizia and the current head of state have decided to pause their private break for a purpose. The monarchs wanted to communicate with the officials of the regions most affected by the intense forest fires.

Queen Letizia and her husband temporarily interrupt their vacation to inquire about Spain's situation

From their summer retreat, Queen Letizia and Felipe VI have taken the initiative to personally call each of them. They did this to learn firsthand about the state of the situation and the progress in the control efforts.

This isn't the first time the monarchs have shown special involvement in emergencies of such seriousness. In fact, during the DANA that hit the Valencian Community and part of Castilla-La Mancha, they made it clear that their priority was to support the citizens.

In the middle of the vacation period, Queen Letizia and her husband have decided to get actively involved. They did this in light of the worrying scenario the flames are leaving in our country.

As head of state and spokesperson for the Royal Family, King Felipe has sought to keep direct contact with the center of the news. The recent information that has come to light proves this.

Through their official profiles, the regional leaders have reported on the conversation they have had with the monarch and Queen Letizia. This gesture shows that their days of rest aren't passing with the usual tranquility.

"I thank the king for his solidarity regarding the fires in Castilla y León and his support for all those fighting the fire. I just spoke with His Majesty and he expressed his sorrow to me," said the president of that autonomous community this Wednesday, August 13, through social media.

Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of Andalucía, has confirmed that he also received "a call" from Queen Letizia and Felipe VI. He is "concerned about the fires" and "conveys his solidarity and support to me," he added.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Galician Government wanted to publicly thank the call he received from the monarchs. He confirmed that it was "to inquire about the situation of the fires in Galicia."