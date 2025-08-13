Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Brown-haired woman in a blue striped blazer in front of a whiteboard with a surprised face emoji covering part of the image
Everyone is paying attention to Queen Mary because of what she has done with journalists in Denmark | en.xcatalunya.cat, @detdanskekongehus
People

Queen Mary under fire for what she did to reporters at an event in Denmark

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

Queen Mary of Denmark has returned to the official agenda after the summer holidays. She has been the next royal to return to institutional activity, after Princess Victoria of Sweden. Her return has been highly anticipated.

Not only because of the usual media interest. Also because the Danish royals have been at the center of controversial holidays. In recent weeks, it has become known that Prince Christian might be in love.

A woman and a chef smile while taking a selfie outdoors at an event with balloons and festive decorations.
Queen Mary has reappeared at a new event | @detdanskekongehus

Mary has reappeared with a big smile and has worn a striped summer linen suit. She has visited the Headspace Tarnby center, in the town of Kostrup. The place is dedicated to mental health counseling for young people and children.

Queen Mary of Denmark reappears at an official event

After the inauguration and the protocol visit, journalists have waited for her exit and haven't missed the opportunity. They have asked her directly about Emma Nygaard. That 21-year-old woman who might be Christian's girlfriend.

It is known that they know each other because Emma was among the guests at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday. A private celebration at Amalienborg. Among family and very close friends.

Smiling woman in a blue striped jacket waving in front of yellow balloons
Queen Mary has greeted the media and has not answered the questions | @detdanskekongehus

The question was clear: "What do you think of Emma Nygaard?" The answer was not clear: Mary smiled, waved, and didn't say anything else. A brief gesture but much discussed.

The relationship between Christian and Emma has come to light because of a photograph, since Emma herself shared it on social media. In the image, a passionate kiss was seen. Minutes later, she deleted it but it was enough for her identity to be revealed.

Nobody expected what Mary did with journalists in Denmark

Danish media have placed the beginning of the romance at the start of this year. However, it is known that they have known each other from before and have studied together at Ordrum Gymnasium. They graduated last year.

Smiling woman with scissors in hand wearing a blue blazer and white jersey at an event with yellow balloons in the background
Queen Mary remains cautious due to the latest news about her son | @detdanskekongehus

Christian has also finished his holidays and has joined the Army to train as a lieutenant. Before that, he enjoyed an intense summer because he didn't miss any festivals. At the last one, Smukfest, he attended with Emma, his sister Isabella, and several friends.

Time will tell if this relationship becomes official or if it was just a summer romance, but in the Royal House there is always caution. Queen Mary is now on everyone's lips. All because of that calculated gesture and that wordless smile.

