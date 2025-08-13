Queen Mary under fire for what she did to reporters at an event in Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark has returned to the official agenda after the summer holidays. She has been the next royal to return to institutional activity, after Princess Victoria of Sweden. Her return has been highly anticipated.

Not only because of the usual media interest. Also because the Danish royals have been at the center of controversial holidays. In recent weeks, it has become known that Prince Christian might be in love.

| @detdanskekongehus

Mary has reappeared with a big smile and has worn a striped summer linen suit. She has visited the Headspace Tarnby center, in the town of Kostrup. The place is dedicated to mental health counseling for young people and children.

Queen Mary of Denmark reappears at an official event

After the inauguration and the protocol visit, journalists have waited for her exit and haven't missed the opportunity. They have asked her directly about Emma Nygaard. That 21-year-old woman who might be Christian's girlfriend.

It is known that they know each other because Emma was among the guests at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday. A private celebration at Amalienborg. Among family and very close friends.

| @detdanskekongehus

The question was clear: "What do you think of Emma Nygaard?" The answer was not clear: Mary smiled, waved, and didn't say anything else. A brief gesture but much discussed.

The relationship between Christian and Emma has come to light because of a photograph, since Emma herself shared it on social media. In the image, a passionate kiss was seen. Minutes later, she deleted it but it was enough for her identity to be revealed.

Nobody expected what Mary did with journalists in Denmark

Danish media have placed the beginning of the romance at the start of this year. However, it is known that they have known each other from before and have studied together at Ordrum Gymnasium. They graduated last year.

| @detdanskekongehus

Christian has also finished his holidays and has joined the Army to train as a lieutenant. Before that, he enjoyed an intense summer because he didn't miss any festivals. At the last one, Smukfest, he attended with Emma, his sister Isabella, and several friends.

Time will tell if this relationship becomes official or if it was just a summer romance, but in the Royal House there is always caution. Queen Mary is now on everyone's lips. All because of that calculated gesture and that wordless smile.