UK warning about the home of the Princes of Wales: this is how they could lose it

The United Kingdom is experiencing its fourth heat wave of the summer. Temperatures have reached 93°F (34°C) and for this island with a continental climate, this heat has posed an extreme risk. The danger of fires has skyrocketed and for this reason Kate Middleton and William could lose their residence in the United Kingdom.

The British Health Security Agency has issued an orange alert. The measure has affected several regions of the country. Authorities have warned those living near green spaces, they've asked for extreme vigilance and among them are Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Their home, Adelaide Cottage, has been placed in an alert zone, the residence is located within the grounds of Windsor. It is part of the extensive Home Park forest and its name comes from Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, wife of William IV. The architect Jeffry Wyatville designed it in 1831 and in 2015 it was completely renovated.

The renovation kept its four original bedrooms, however, the insulation and air conditioning were improved. The memory of the 1992 fire has been very present because 33 years ago, the Saint George's Hall of Windsor Castle went up in flames. It took 15 hours to extinguish the fire and more than 200 firefighters participated because the smoke and water caused significant damage.

In recent days, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been on vacation with their children. They haven't stayed at their Windsor residence. They may have been at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Perhaps they've already traveled to Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. There, every summer, King Charles and Camilla have welcomed the family. It is a tradition that Elizabeth II kept until her death.

William and Kate have been living in Adelaide Cottage for three years and share the house with their three children. However, they've considered moving and are looking for a larger residence because they want more comforts. According to the Daily Mail, they've set their sights on Fort Belvedere.

This castle is located in Windsor Great Park and isn't far from their current home. It has a tennis court, also an orchard, swimming pool, and greenhouse. It has houses for the staff and its Gothic style has impressed the couple.

The property is better suited to their rank. Adelaide Cottage was granted to them when they were still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now, as Prince and Princess of Wales, they've felt that they need something more.