A psychologist points out the reason why Meghan Markle does whatever she wants with Harry

The story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seems like a script written to keep generating headlines. More than five years after "Megxit," the decision that shook the foundations of the British monarchy, the couple remains an inexhaustible source of controversy and analysis. Meanwhile Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 44th birthday, consolidating her new life in California, and many people keep wondering about the true nature of her relationship with Prince Harry and the power she holds over him.

Far from being a simple modern fairy tale or a rebellion for love, the couple's dynamic could have much deeper psychological roots. An expert has put forward a theory that would make sense of the apparent ease with which Meghan has guided her husband's steps, completely distancing him from his family and from the institution he was once destined to represent.

An expert's analysis: victim of trauma or of a strategy?

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro, known for her analyses of romantic relationships, has shed light on what could be the key factor in this complex equation. According to the specialist, Meghan's influence can't be understood without considering Prince Harry's deepest wound: the loss of his mother, Diana of Wales.

| @meghan

Ferreiro suggests that in the duke's mind, Meghan has become "the new Diana," a protective and rebellious figure who, like his mother, stood up to the system.

This perception, born from an unsolved childhood trauma, would have created a vulnerability that Meghan, according to the psychologist, has known how to take advantage of. "She uses him, she's absolutely psychopathic," Ferreiro states bluntly.

The expert keeps that the main goal of the former actress was always to achieve fame through a renowned figure, and in Harry she found the perfect candidate. The narrative of rescuing her from a hostile press and a tightly controlled royal family would have been the ideal vehicle to realize her personal ambitions, taking him to the United States.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

The problem, according to this analysis, is that "Harry hasn't known how to set boundaries." In his eagerness to protect his wife so as not to repeat his mother's tragic story, he would have given in on all fronts, including the most painful one: the family. The maxim that "family comes first" would have faded in the face of the promise of a new life tailor-made by Meghan.

Diana's echo in the war against the Windsors

The theory that Harry sees Meghan as a reincarnation of Diana has direct consequences for his relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. If Meghan takes on the role of heroine, other members must, by default, assume the role of villains.

Lara Ferreiro points directly to Queen Camilla, whom Harry "sees as the villain." This view not only fuels resentment toward his stepmother, but also justifies the family rift as a battle between good and evil.

In this narrative, the figure of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, also serves as a counterpoint. While Kate and Camilla herself have chosen a secondary and discreet role, understanding that in the monarchy "it's better if they don't talk about you," Meghan, according to Ferreiro, "wanted to be the protagonist of the story." That ambition, which clashed head-on with Windsor traditions, ended up making her the perfect antagonist for the British press and for the institution itself.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

Hollywood projects and a reconciliation that doesn't include her

While the debate about their relationship dynamic remains open, the Sussexes continue building their media empire from Montecito. Meghan has launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and both are moving forward with their multimillion-dollar projects for Netflix, which include a series about polo and another about cooking and gardening.

These moves show that their plan to monetize their status as renegade royals is still going strong.

However, while her personal brand grows stronger, the family rift seems insurmountable, at least for Meghan. The latest rumors point to a timid rapprochement between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, but in these conversations the duchess's name doesn't even come up. The reconciliation, if it happens, seems to have an implicit condition: that Meghan Markle keeps her distance.