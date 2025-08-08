Leonor says enough: U-turn that will not please Letizia Ortiz

In the halls of power, revolutions aren't always announced with big headlines, but with subtle gestures full of meaning. Princess Leonor is leading one of those silent rebellions, one that's taking place in the most visible and analyzed arena of all: her wardrobe.

The heir to the throne has started a new chapter in building her image, a path she's decided to walk by her own rules and, most importantly, without the stylistic guidance that until now directly linked her to her mother, Queen Letizia. Letizia's excessive control causes constant arguments with the Princess. Even her sister Sofía has rebelled.

This move, which might seem minor, is actually a full-fledged statement of intent. Leonor is preparing to be Queen and, with that, she's taking full control of her narrative. The first step has been to take charge of her wardrobe, a nonverbal language with which she'll communicate who she is and who she wants to be to the world.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

Farewell to Queen Letizia's stylistic shadow

The decision has been thoughtful and firm: Princess Leonor has dispensed with the services of the stylist she shared with her mother. This is a professional whom Queen Letizia trusts deeply, not only in the professional sphere but also personally.

Her presence on Leonor's team was seen as a natural extension of the Queen's control, a way to ensure the heir's image was impeccable and consistent with the Crown's standards.

However, what worked for a teenager is no longer suitable for the woman Leonor is becoming. Sources close to the palace, cited in various media, describe the transition not as a conflictive break, but as an evolutionary and inevitable step. Criticism of Leonor and Sofía's clothing, for not matching that of girls their age, is constant.

| ELLE

A new wardrobe for a future queen: fresher and less restrictive

The change isn't a surprise for the most alert observers. In her latest public appearances, an evolution in Leonor's style was already noticeable. We've seen how she's been incorporating pieces from more accessible brands and designs with a more contemporary cut, gradually moving away from the classicism that often characterizes her mother's wardrobe.

This new stylistic direction aims to connect with her own generation, "Gen Z," showing a fresher, more approachable, and less rigid image.

On social media, where every one of her outfits is analyzed in detail, the verdict is unanimous: the public applauds this new stage. Comments celebrate that the princess "dresses like a young woman her age" and experiments with current trends.

| Africa Images, Casa Real, XCatalunya

Gone seem to be the excessively formal outfits or classic-cut dresses that sometimes made her look older. Now, we see her opting for more fluid silhouettes and colors that reflect a personality in full bloom.

Although, as usual, absolute silence prevails from the Royal Household, this decision is a clear sign of the autonomy Leonor is gaining. How will Letizia react? Family relationships are increasingly deteriorated, especially now that Leonor is getting closer to her father. Let's remember that, according to some chroniclers, the kings of Spain lead completely separate lives.