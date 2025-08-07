Impact in England: Prince William and his wife say no to the king's surprise

England has woken up to unexpected news: Buckingham Palace has released the official list of attendees for Victory Day. The celebration will take place next Friday and the event commemorates one of the most important days in British history. However, what has surprised everyone the most is the decision made by William and Kate Middleton to the surprise of Charles III: they will not attend the grand celebration.

Everything had been planned and everything seemed to follow protocol. However, one absence has drawn attention. King Charles III and Queen Camilla had already confirmed their attendance and had done so in advance.

They had announced it enthusiastically because, for them, the event holds great symbolic value: it represents unity, remembrance, and respect. That's why they expected to have the entire Royal Family present.

William and Kate Middleton will not attend the important day for England

That has not been the case because William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will not attend. Both have informed the king this week and have told him "NO." This response has deeply surprised Charles III and also his closest advisors.

The Palace has not given any explanations and has only confirmed the absence. The statement has been brief, precise, and without details, but it has been enough to cause a major stir in the United Kingdom. The media have highlighted it as an unusual gesture and citizens have expressed their bewilderment.

William and his wife had participated in similar events in the past. They had always shown their commitment to historical remembrance and had always supported national celebrations. This time, they have not done so and nobody expected it.

Charles III had shown excitement and had spoken about the event with emotion. He had prepared his speech with dedication and now, everything has changed. The news has dampened the atmosphere, has caused speculation, and has opened a new chapter of tension within the British monarchy.

England speculates about the latest news from William and his wife

Some experts on the Royal Household have started to give their opinions and have pointed out that the decision could reflect internal differences between William and his father. They have also suggested that Kate Middleton's health could be a reason, but nothing has been confirmed. Everything is just theory.

What is certain is that the gesture has been clear. The heir to the throne has said no, his wife as well, and they have done so at a symbolic moment.

England has been left surprised. The king, even more so. Once again, the Royal Family has been at the center of attention and this time, because of a "NO" that nobody had foreseen.