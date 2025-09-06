Princess Leonor's pact with Infanta Sofía confirms the latest rumors

This week, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have said goodbye after a summer of reunions, closeness, and gestures that haven't gone unnoticed. The closeness of the daughters of the kings has once again placed them at the center of the conversation. Specifically, they've returned to the media spotlight now that it's confirmed there's a pact between them that goes beyond the symbolic.

During these months, both have experienced historic moments for their institutional future. The press highlights their growing prominence in the Royal House's agenda, but also the way they keep their personal bond. What is the secret agreement that reinforces the rumors about their sibling relationship?

The secret pact between Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía that confirms the rumors

The summer of 2025 has been one of the most intense for the daughters of the kings of Spain. After several months apart for academic reasons, Leonor and Sofía met in Mallorca and Girona, at official events and family plans that strengthened their image of unity.

The heiress, 19 years old, completed her journey aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, where she finished an essential part of her military training. Meanwhile, Sofía accompanied her parents at the Princess of Girona Awards, where she surprised everyone with her ease in public. This reunion became one of the most talked-about moments of the summer.

This isn't the first time both have attracted attention for their closeness. Since their debut at events like the Marivent reception in 2022, they've established themselves as an essential tandem in the monarchy's projection. Now, with new educational stages underway, the question was how they'd manage the distance.

The pact between Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía has come to light at the beginning of September and confirms the rumors that have been circulating for weeks. Both have agreed to talk every day whenever their schedules allow, keeping constant contact despite being in different places.

In addition, the sisters' commitment includes one more detail. Both have agreed to meet again on two key dates: the first at the Princess of Asturias Awards, next October 25 in Oviedo. This event is one of the most important for the heiress, who once again becomes the protagonist of the gala.

The second will be during the Christmas holidays, dates when the Royal Family usually spends time in Madrid. There, Leonor and Sofía will once again share family plans and, likely, some public appearance. These reunions will be vital to show that, despite the distance, they keep their closeness intact.

Two educational paths that shape the future of the Crown

With the arrival of September, the sisters separate again, although this time their destinations are very different. Princess Leonor returns to the General Air Academy of San Javier, in Murcia, where she will continue with her second year of military training. There, she will spend much of the school year, training to assume command of the Armed Forces in the future.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía begins her studies in political science and international relations at the private university Forward College. This choice represents a break with family tradition and a nod toward a future that's more academic than institutional.

| Europa Press

This pact between Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía confirms the rumors and proves the strength of their personal relationship. Despite their different paths, both have found a way to keep united and visible to public opinion. What remains to be seen is how this sibling commitment will influence the Crown's future projection.