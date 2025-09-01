Kate Middleton and her team take another step and point to Prince George (12)

Kate Middleton has set a clear goal for her son, Prince George, who's 12 years old. Although he's the heir, both his mother and the team of professionals at the Royal Household are very clear about what they want. Proof of this is what Middleton has just done with George, which puts him in a situation never seen before.

In recent months, we've seen the prince at numerous official events, taking on his role within the institution. However, from now on, George's life, as he begins his final year at Lambrook School, will be very different.

| Europa Press

Kate Middleton makes a decision with Prince George

Prince George's life is marked by an exceptional destiny. From a very young age, it's been known that Kate Middleton's son will one day be king of England. This is the reason why, in recent months, he's gained prominence at numerous official events.

However, Kate has just taken a final step with her team that defines the present of 12-year-old Prince George. Middleton is doing everything possible to ensure her son has as normal a childhood as possible. In their home, the idea is clear that the future king is also a child and, as such, must enjoy this stage.

| Europa Press

This is an essential pillar for the Princess of Wales, who greatly values parenting based on solid principles and values. In this regard, Kate and her team work together so that George has a childhood similar to that of his friends.

While his destiny as king is already set, at present he's just a 12-year-old child living a normal life. His time at school is like that of any student, and he takes part in the activities and routines typical of the school. Behind closed doors, he's like the rest of the students, and that's something Kate tries to keep.

It's said that Prince George even takes part in soccer matches and sports experiences of all kinds. Even Prince William has attended some of these games. This gives his education a sense of normalcy that balances the modern and the traditional.

Kate Middleton and her plan with Prince George

Kate's educational vision is clear: she wants George to see his future not as an obligation, but as something natural. That's why they waited until he was nearly seven years old to explain the role he's destined to play. This approach eases the weight of his legacy and makes it more understandable, as well as preparing him for his official appearances.

In recent months, Prince George has accompanied his parents at solemn events at Buckingham Palace. This is a clear example of how he's beginning to step into the institutional sphere with confidence and gradualness.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

At the same time, the Royal Household protects his privacy. Although it's common to see him at events like Wimbledon or some minor official appearances, the family avoids media overexposure.

Kate encourages both spontaneity and routine. On one occasion, she revealed that sometimes they cook together, make pizzas, and share family meals. This reinforces the message that, although an heir, Prince George is still an ordinary child, with games, laughter, and little mischief.

The family has been seen enjoying skiing, hikes, and informal moments, always with a simplicity that contrasts with the traditional image of royalty. In the end, the secret lies in something simple and very human: for Kate and her team, it's essential that Prince George grows up with freedom.