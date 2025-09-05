Princess Leonor's inner circle finally reveals what happened at the Air Academy

The Air Academy has experienced firsthand the arrival of Princess Leonor at its facilities. In San Javier, the heir to the throne will stay for 10 months (10 meses) while she receives military air training. Given her presence, Princess Leonor's inner circle has finally revealed what it means to have the future queen at the AGA.

Indeed, no matter how much it has been emphasized, Princess Leonor is not like any other student at the Air Academy. Although she must fulfill her obligations like the rest of the students, it is inevitable that there are certain differences. It is also inevitable that measures are adopted that bring about a clear change in the facility.

| Europa Press

This is how the Air Academy has adapted to Princess Leonor's presence

From the moment Princess Leonor set foot in the Air Academy, the facility has changed drastically. The idea that nothing would change during these 10 months (10 meses) was strongly emphasized, but the reality has been very different. After all, we are talking about the future queen and, as such, everything must be calculated down to the last detail.

For this reason, Princess Leonor's inner circle has revealed what has happened at the Air Academy: they have erected a large fence. With military precision and speed, it was quickly decided to mark off the entire perimeter surrounding the facility.

| Europa Press

The area, previously open next to the Mar Menor, will no longer be so; instead, there will be a fence that will stand out from the coastal landscape, marking the territory. This fence is not just any gate. It will be 8 ft. 2 in. (2,5 metros) tall and, in case any curious person tries, it is topped with barbed wire to deter any access.

This enclosure will improve the protection of the facilities and coincides with Princess Leonor's arrival at the Air Academy. This ensures that the heir is firmly protected and kept away from prying eyes.

They are not going to build a fortress, but they have made sure that the coastal area that once invited people to stroll is now strictly controlled. In addition, they have planned gates for vehicles, which means that any traffic is now regulated. All this grand project, which will exceed 100,000 euros, will be completed in five months (cinco meses).

The other measures Princess Leonor has at the Air Academy

Beyond that robust fence, other security measures have also been implemented at the Air Academy. For example, mail inspection has been improved to the limit and an X-ray scanner has been installed in the package room.

It is discreet, effective, and necessary after Princess Leonor's arrival. The goal is to check every package that enters the Air Academy to prevent suspicious parcels. These changes have not been officially linked to Princess Leonor's arrival, but the timing has not gone unnoticed.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Although Leonor is treated like any other cadet, security protocols have become more intense. The marine area, with its natural exposure, is no longer a weak point, and the fence with barbed wire confirms it.

To this must be added the team of professionals Princess Leonor has. It has become known that, along with her, there are about 15 people at the Air Academy who take care of her security. Although they do not interfere directly in her daily life, they do keep an eye on every move the heir makes.

Without a doubt, these are drastic changes to the normality of the facility, which now counts the future queen among its cadets.