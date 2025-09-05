Meghan Markle's inner circle acknowledges the latest suspicions about Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started a new family chapter after settling in the United States. With their two children, they seek a stable environment that combines privacy and normalcy in their daily life.

In this context, attention has often turned to the upbringing of the little ones. The way the couple organizes their family life has caused comments, especially regarding decisions related to Archie and Lilibet's education and growth.

| Instagram, @meghan

A childhood under the media spotlight

Since her birth in 2021, Princess Lilibet has sparked great interest in the international press. The youngest daughter of the Sussexes, second granddaughter of King Charles III, lives a childhood marked by her parents' notoriety. Every public appearance, photo, or detail of her private life generates headlines within hours.

Meghan and Harry have expressed their concern about their children's exposure on several occasions. Both insist on protecting their family's privacy, although they don't always manage to escape media interest. This situation explains why every rumor related to the little ones becomes news.

Lilibet's case hasn't been an exception. Her schooling, a routine aspect for any child, has been the subject of unfounded theories and comments. Finally, Meghan Markle's circle wanted to settle the matter and confirm that the girl keeps the same academic routine.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Rumors about Lilibet's schooling

In recent days, different media outlets had spread the possibility that Meghan and Harry had changed their daughter's school. This version quickly spread on social media, raising doubts among those who closely follow the couple's life. The supposed decision was interpreted as a new attempt to protect the girl's privacy.

However, Meghan Markle's circle wanted to clarify the situation and put an end to the speculation. Sources close to the duchess have assured that Princess Lilibet continues at the same educational center. According to these versions, the girl has already started the school year without any changes to her routine.

The denial seeks to convey normalcy in the face of the wave of rumors. From their residence in Montecito, the family tries to keep their children's stability, despite constant media pressure. Lilibet continues attending the same school and is in the process of adapting to the new school year.

| Instagram, @meghan

International interest around the Sussexes

Interest in Harry and Meghan's life remains very high, even after their departure from the British royal family. Their personal decisions, professional projects, and above all, the upbringing of their children arouse constant curiosity. That attention has turned their daily life into an inexhaustible source of news.

In the United States, the Sussexes have built a life far from palace traditions. However, the connection with the British monarchy continues to influence how their actions are perceived. For many, Archie and Lilibet symbolize the future of an independent branch of the royal family.