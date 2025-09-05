Charlene of Monaco (47) issues a sad statement and mentions Prince Albert

Princess Charlene has once again made headlines after a gesture that drew attention in the Principality and beyond. At 47 years old, Prince Albert's wife keeps a discreet image, but when she decides to speak out, she does so with words that don't go unnoticed. This time, her public appearance was marked by an intimate and melancholic tone.

In a context where European royalty usually takes great care with their appearances, Charlene chose her social media to share a very personal message. The post highlights her most personal side and connects with one of the most significant moments of her journey as a princess. Everything suggests that her motivation was to pay tribute to an essential figure in her story.

An unexpected farewell

International fashion is in mourning after the death of Giorgio Armani at 91 years old. The Italian designer was an essential figure in the history of haute couture, creator of a sober and elegant style that conquered both the runway and the red carpet. His loss has shaken the cultural world, cinema, and also European royalty.

Among the numerous reactions his passing has caused, Charlene of Monaco's has had special significance. The 47-year-old princess chose her social media to share an emotional farewell message. With a photograph from her 2011 wedding, she remembered the creator who marked one of the most important days of her life.

Charlene and Albert's message

In the post, the princess wrote words also signed by Prince Albert: "With great sadness, the prince and I learned of Giorgio Armani's passing. He was an iconic figure in fashion, a trendsetter who has influenced generations." With this sentence, a text began that quickly spread around the world.

Charlene added: "Among the richness of his creations was also my wedding dress, made in July 2011. His work and achievements will outlive him and will remain present in the future." Her words reflected the personal bond that united the couple with the designer, beyond his artistic significance.

Charlene's dress, designed by Armani Privé, was a true work of art. With a bateau neckline, floral embroidery, and 40,000 Swarovski crystals, it became one of the most admired wedding gowns of the last decade. That day, Armani not only dressed a bride, but he also left his mark on the history of the Principality.

A legacy also in royalty

Armani didn't just have a special relationship with Charlene of Monaco. Other queens also chose his designs at key moments in their public lives. Queen Letizia, for example, chose him in 2003 to announce her engagement to Felipe VI with a white two-piece suit.

Rania of Jordan trusted him to attend Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding, where she wore a purple silk dress with a draped neckline and three-quarter sleeves. Queen Mathilde of Belgium also turned to Armani on several occasions, thus strengthening the close relationship between the brand and European royalty.

Giorgio Armani's death marks the end of an era in international fashion. His ability to create pieces that were simple and sophisticated at the same time made him a reference for actresses, models, and members of royal families.

For Charlene, his figure will forever be linked to the day of her wedding to Albert of Monaco. Her statement was not only a public tribute, but also an intimate confession about what that dress meant in her life.