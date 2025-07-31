Princess Leonor, overwhelmed: King Felipe and 2,000 more people have been able to see it

Princess Leonor has experienced one of the most intense and emotional moments since she took on public duties. The heir to the throne has been overwhelmed by the power of the event held at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona. King Felipe VI and 2,000 people have witnessed live a spectacular ceremony that has been a complete success in terms of attendance and content.

The main event of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards has exceeded all expectations. The presence of the authorities, including President Salvador Illa, has restored institutional weight to a gala that, in previous editions, was more discreet. This time, the anticipation has been enormous, and all eyes have been on Leonor.

| Europa Press

The princess has been the main protagonist of an evening that combined emotion, music, and an unprecedented technological display. During her arrival, the Royal Family was greeted with ovations, at a moment when the King placed his hand on his heart and Leonor looked at the camera with determination. Dressed in an elegant dark blue jumpsuit, she formed a visually powerful trio alongside her mother and her sister.

Princess Leonor speaks firmly before King Felipe

The stage design included 16 ft. (5 meters) screens shaped like molecules, creating an immersive experience with water as a symbol of life and renewal. The entire event has been marked by a clear message: the enthusiasm of youth can transform the world. This has been reflected in the awards given to young people who are making a difference in science, art, business, or health.

The soundtrack by composer Aday Cartagena and the premiere of the charity piece Mano a mano by Julio Reyes Copello have moved the audience. The performance by pianists Alba Ventura and Gonzalo Villarroel has also been highly applauded. The musical quality has matched the significance of the event.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

When Leonor began to speak, silence fell over the theater. "I must admit that being here is daunting," she said at the start of her speech, referring to the Liceu as a "sanctuary of the arts." She then mentioned Eduardo Mendoza, whose works she is currently reading, as a nod to the upcoming October Princess of Asturias Awards.

The princess's evolution and the king's support, recognized by the Princess of Girona Foundation

In her speech, the princess thanked the awardees for their talent and determination. She spoke about the value of each person, purpose, and a job well done. Her speech, delivered with confidence, was highly applauded and made it clear that her evolution as a public figure is increasingly visible.

According to Salvador Tasqué, the Foundation's director, "what we see is an enormous evolution." He highlighted that Leonor prepares her speeches well in advance, that she gets involved and rehearses with her sister Sofía. He also pointed out that her command of Catalan has even surprised local attendees.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

After the king's speech, the Royal Family left the Liceu to applause. The farewell was warm, reflecting a day that has established the princess as a role model for her generation. What Leonor experienced tonight was not just another ceremony, but a firm step on her path as a future queen.