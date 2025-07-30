Iñaki Urdangarin and his son, Pablo Urdangarin, caught: A witness has revealed everything

An unexpected appearance by Iñaki Urdangarin has left everyone stunned, not because of his partner or his job. In recent hours, a witness has seen a meeting that directly involves the Infanta Cristina's ex-husband and his son Pablo Urdangarin. The scene took place in Barcelona, a city from which Iñaki had been absent for a long time and to which he has now returned for a special reason.

Unlike his latest public appearances, this time Iñaki wasn't accompanied by Ainhoa Armentia. His arrival in the Catalan capital was discreet, with no cameras or press in sight, but a close source has revealed key details about what really happened. Why did he choose this destination in the middle of summer? What role did his son Pablo play in all this?

| Europa Press

Iñaki Urdangarin has been seen in Barcelona to visit his son Pablo during his vacation

For years, Barcelona was the center of Iñaki Urdangarin's personal, family, and professional life. After his separation from the Infanta Cristina and his subsequent conviction, the former athlete decided to cut ties with that stage and stop visiting the city. In fact, on more than one occasion, he avoided chance encounters with his ex-wife, running into each other on streets where both pretended not to recognize each other.

However, the context has changed significantly in recent months. The relationship between Iñaki and Cristina has improved, at least in terms of respect and cordiality. In addition, their children have become the main link between them.

Irene, the youngest, has also visited the city recently, before flying to Galicia for a private celebration. Meanwhile, Pablo has lived in Barcelona for two years, a circumstance that has reopened the door to new family visits.

The big revelation came over the past weekend. A witness has confirmed that Iñaki Urdangarin was seen arriving at his son Pablo's home, where he spent several days staying. The visit wasn't just a family meeting, but a short vacation getaway organized to share quality time between father and son.

| Europa Press

According to reports, Iñaki traveled from Vitoria to Barcelona in his new blue Volvo, a model that shares history with his ex-wife. During their marriage, both drove that same vehicle, and after the separation, Cristina even gave him a similar one. Today, Urdangarin has his own, and he parked it in the private spot he always uses at his son's house.

The detail that caught witnesses' attention is that, this time, the former duke went alone, with no sign of Ainhoa Armentia. The visit had a clear purpose: to accompany Pablo Urdangarin before the start of his sports preseason.

They've shared conversations, training sessions, and private moments, strengthening a bond that goes beyond family. Iñaki acts as his son's personal mentor, both on a sports and emotional level.

Iñaki Urdangarin and the Infanta Cristina split their children's vacation

Days before the meeting with their father, Infanta Cristina's children went on a getaway with their mother. As happened last summer, the family organized a vacation whose destination wasn't publicly revealed. Last year they visited Crete, and this year they repeated the formula, with the participation of some of the young people's romantic partners.

This split vacation structure isn't accidental. Infanta Cristina wants to keep the bond with her children, without excluding the possibility that they also spend time with their father. First the mother, then the father: that was the formula chosen this summer.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

When it was Iñaki's turn, Pablo was still in Barcelona. The rest of the siblings left between Saturday and Sunday. While Irene traveled by plane, her father set out on the road back to Vitoria by car, as he usually does.

This return of Iñaki Urdangarin to Barcelona and his meeting with Pablo Urdangarin reflect a new stage in his relationship with his son. Both have shown that second chances, when built on honesty, can be deeply transformative. Could this be the beginning of an even greater reconciliation in the Borbón-Urdangarin family?