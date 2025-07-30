Prince Harry's bomb leaves Buckingham Palace in complete silence

In recent days, Prince Harry has once again become the absolute protagonist of international headlines. This time, not because of a controversy, but because of a gesture that has surprised even Buckingham Palace's advisors. The news, although it hasn't yet been officially confirmed by the Royal Household, has already caused unprecedented media commotion.

Sources close to the Duke of Sussex claim that Harry has taken a decisive step that could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his relationship with the Royal Family. In an attempt to avoid unnecessary tensions, he has put forward a proposal that has left everyone speechless. What exactly is it about, and why has it caused such an impact?

Prince Harry offers to share his schedule so as not to overshadow the British royal family

The big news that has put Buckingham Palace on edge is clear. Prince Harry has offered to share his official schedule with the Royal Household's teams to avoid uncomfortable overlaps or misinterpreted gestures.

This strategic move aims to prevent his public events or international trips from interfering with or overshadowing the commitments of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, or the Princes of Wales.

People magazine was one of the first media outlets to report on this proposal. According to their publication, "the proposal would allow transparency regarding the Duke of Sussex's scheduled events. This would prevent conflicts between Harry and Meghan Markle's public appearances, and the commitments of the British royal family, and, therefore, accusations of attempts to overshadow each other."

Some have interpreted this gesture as a clear attempt at reconciliation. Others see it as a smart move to clean up his public image and regain some of the ground lost with British public opinion.

The proposal comes after a new controversy between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla

Behind this proposal, there is also a recent episode that hasn't gone unnoticed in the tabloids. According to The Mail on Sunday, it all began after a very specific accusation. During Queen Camilla's 78th birthday, Harry's trip to Angola took up much of the media coverage.

Some circles close to Buckingham interpreted that gesture as a deliberate attempt to overshadow the queen consort's anniversary. The prince never commented on the matter. However, this discomfort could have been the trigger that led him to propose this idea of coordination between both schedules.

In the words of the British outlet itself, this new system would also make it easier for father and son to meet. If commitments overlap so frequently, the time for a real rapprochement is limited.

Prince Harry's and King Charles's advisors met in London

According to People magazine, a meeting was recently held in London between Harry's communications advisors and those of King Charles III. "It was a good first step, it's always better to talk," a source close to the publication said. This meeting, although discreet, reinforces the idea that both sides are seeking common ground.

From Buckingham Palace's circle, however, they don't seem to attach much importance to it. Sources cited by the publication point out that it's only "a usual protocol" between teams, thus minimizing the emotional dimension of the meeting.

Even so, the mere existence of this meeting is, in itself, an indication that the doors to dialogue aren't completely closed. The willingness to get closer, at least from Prince Harry's side, seems evident.

Prince Harry's decision to share his official schedule has caused an unexpected silence at Buckingham Palace. Although the gesture seeks to ease tensions, the cold reaction from the royal circle leaves many questions unanswered. Will this be the beginning of a real reconciliation or a failed attempt to build bridges?