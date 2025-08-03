Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
A man and a girl with a silver leaf headband look on with serious expressions, with a red exclamation mark between them.
Surprise at the latest news about Prince William and Princess Charlotte | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat
People

Princess Charlotte doesn't hide what she feels and William supports her in everything

Princess Charlotte can't hide what she feels for her father, while Prince William always supports her in everything

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

The Women's Euro final was not only a top-level sporting event, but also an unexpected showcase of genuine emotions. In an event marked by excitement, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía had a reunion with Prince William and his daughter Charlotte.

Although the Spanish players fought with great determination until the last minute, it was the Lionesses, the English team, who ultimately claimed the desired title. This victory sparked euphoria among the British representatives, especially William and Charlotte, who celebrated their team's triumph with great enthusiasm.

Leonor, Sofía, Prince William, and his daughter Charlotte pose smiling in front of a blue background with the UEFA Women’s Euro logo; two of them are wearing white pants and a red scarf, while a girl is wearing a blue dress with white polka dots.
Prince William and Princess Charlotte were in Basel | Casa Real

However, beyond the sporting aspect, what caught the attention of those present and the media was little Charlotte's attitude. Without hesitation, she revealed the deep affection she feels for her father.

Prince William and Charlotte have a strong father-daughter bond

This connection did not go unnoticed by Judie James, a renowned expert in nonverbal language, who carefully analyzed the father and daughter's behavior during the trophy presentation ceremony.

A man in a suit greets a girl while two young people smile and watch the scene in a formal setting with several people in the background.
Prince William appears close to Princess Charlotte | Casa Real

According to James, it was a revealing moment. Prince William hugged Charlotte tenderly while they both waited to greet the English footballers. In the expert's opinion, this was a clear sign of the powerful relationship that unites them.

Prince William doesn't hesitate to show affection for Charlotte

"There are signs of shared joy and amazement," James explained to the newspaper The Mirror. "With his arm around Charlotte's shoulders, and her crossing her legs toward her father. It's an unusual moment for royalty that highlights the emotional impact of sports and its ability to connect people in a deep way."

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at Wimbledon.
Little Charlotte shows the love she feels for her parents | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

This behavior from Charlotte is not isolated. In recent weeks, Charlotte has been in the media spotlight for her affectionate attitude toward her mother, Kate Middleton, during the Wimbledon tournament. More recently, in Basel, it was her father who received all the little one's affection, further reinforcing the image of a close and expressive child.

What is clear is that Charlotte doesn't hide her emotions and, with every gesture, makes clear the immense affection she feels for her father. This spontaneous display has even surprised Prince William himself and has once again won over the public's heart. Still, William has shown that he supports Charlotte in everything and always will.

➡️ People