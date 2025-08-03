Princess Charlotte doesn't hide what she feels and William supports her in everything

The Women's Euro final was not only a top-level sporting event, but also an unexpected showcase of genuine emotions. In an event marked by excitement, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía had a reunion with Prince William and his daughter Charlotte.

Although the Spanish players fought with great determination until the last minute, it was the Lionesses, the English team, who ultimately claimed the desired title. This victory sparked euphoria among the British representatives, especially William and Charlotte, who celebrated their team's triumph with great enthusiasm.

However, beyond the sporting aspect, what caught the attention of those present and the media was little Charlotte's attitude. Without hesitation, she revealed the deep affection she feels for her father.

Prince William and Charlotte have a strong father-daughter bond

This connection did not go unnoticed by Judie James, a renowned expert in nonverbal language, who carefully analyzed the father and daughter's behavior during the trophy presentation ceremony.

According to James, it was a revealing moment. Prince William hugged Charlotte tenderly while they both waited to greet the English footballers. In the expert's opinion, this was a clear sign of the powerful relationship that unites them.

Prince William doesn't hesitate to show affection for Charlotte

"There are signs of shared joy and amazement," James explained to the newspaper The Mirror. "With his arm around Charlotte's shoulders, and her crossing her legs toward her father. It's an unusual moment for royalty that highlights the emotional impact of sports and its ability to connect people in a deep way."

This behavior from Charlotte is not isolated. In recent weeks, Charlotte has been in the media spotlight for her affectionate attitude toward her mother, Kate Middleton, during the Wimbledon tournament. More recently, in Basel, it was her father who received all the little one's affection, further reinforcing the image of a close and expressive child.

What is clear is that Charlotte doesn't hide her emotions and, with every gesture, makes clear the immense affection she feels for her father. This spontaneous display has even surprised Prince William himself and has once again won over the public's heart. Still, William has shown that he supports Charlotte in everything and always will.