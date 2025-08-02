Selena Gomez accidentally confirms the big news about Taylor Swift and her boyfriend

Selena Gómez has sparked a true revolution on social media after unintentionally sharing a revelation that has left her fans stunned. Taylor Swift's loyal followers as well. Everything happened through the official TikTok account of one of the beauty brands Selena herself has founded.

On that account, the actress and singer shared just a few days ago some previously unknown details about her desired wedding with music producer Benny Blanco.

| Instagram, @selenagomez

Although the exact date of the wedding hasn't been publicly confirmed yet, everything suggests that the ceremony will take place in September in Montecito, California. This is a place frequented by celebrities and has already hosted other high-profile weddings. According to Selena herself, the celebration could last several days and will feature the attendance of important figures from the entertainment world.

Selena Gómez confirms that Taylor Swift will be at her wedding

Among the names already being mentioned are Ed Sheeran, Selena's co-stars from the series Only Murders in the Building, and, of course, Taylor Swift. But the big surprise came when Selena, with complete naturalness, mentioned that Taylor would be present at the wedding... along with her current partner, American football player Travis Kelce.

| Instagram

Although she didn't say it explicitly, by speaking in the plural and confirming their attendance, fans quickly connected the dots. Selena has just confirmed without realizing it that Taylor and Travis will attend the wedding together.

This slip has been enough to set social media on fire. Swifties are already on the lookout, eager for the date or location to be leaked so they can try to catch a glimpse of their idol up close.

Selena Gómez explains what dessert she'll serve to her wedding guests

Meanwhile, speculation about the event doesn't stop. What menu will be served? What dress will Selena wear?

| Instagram, @selenagomez

What Selena has revealed is a very personal detail: the wedding dessert she wants to enjoy on that special day will be biscuits and gravy. This is a traditional recipe she learned from her grandmother and holds great sentimental value for her.

Selena Gómez, who began her career as a Disney child star, is pouring all her love and dedication into organizing her big day with Benny Blanco. Now, thanks to a small slip, she has turned her wedding into one of the most desired events of the year.