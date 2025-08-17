Kate Middleton, at 43: 'The hardest part of cancer treatment is...'

Kate Middleton leaves more than one person speechless with the unexpected confession she has made about cancer, a disease she has had to deal with at just 43 years old. Without mincing words, the Princess of Wales has revealed what is "the hardest part of the treatment."

In early July, after her notable absence at Ascot, the wife of Prince William returned to the public eye surrounded by all kinds of speculation about her health. She did so to visit a hospital in Essex.

| Europa Press

That day, Kate Middleton had the opportunity to visit the Wellness Garden that the Royal Society of Health has installed at Colchester Hospital, something that made her especially happy.

Since she received her diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has become a strong advocate for the therapeutic power of the natural environment. So much so that, during that visit, she wanted to emphasize the important role that nature has played in her recovery process.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Kate Middleton believes that, for cancer patients, it is essential to spend time outdoors. This has been key in her recovery, both for her physical strength and her emotional well-being. In addition, she did not hesitate to state that the "post-treatment phase" is the most complicated part of the entire treatment.

Kate Middleton spoke openly and clearly about her illness: "The hardest part of cancer treatment is the post-treatment phase"

For the occasion, Kate Middleton chose a sand-colored pinstripe blazer, paired with a jersey in the same color palette. She completed the look with hoop earrings and a delicate pendant. She also wore her Cartier Ballon Bleu watch again and her iconic engagement ring.

During the event, the Princess of Wales had the opportunity to speak with all the patients and some members of the staff at the Oncology Wellness Center of that hospital.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

She also did not want to miss the opportunity to reveal the "difficult phase" she faced after her cancer treatment. At that moment, she revealed what is the hardest part of cancer treatment:

"You take a brave and stoic attitude during the treatment, the treatments are done and then you think: 'I can move on, get back to normal.' But, in reality, the post-treatment phase is really hard."

According to Kate Middleton, at that moment "you're not necessarily under the clinical team anymore" and "you can't function normally at home." That's why she believes it is "very valuable to have someone who helps you get through that, who shows you and guides you during that post-treatment phase."

"In fact, sometimes it goes unnoticed... You don't necessarily appreciate the huge impact it will have. You have to find your new normal, and that takes time... It's like a roller coaster, it's not a bed of roses, as you expect."