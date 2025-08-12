Prince Andrew (Duke of York) confirms the worst rumor about Kate Middleton

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has confirmed one of the most delicate rumors about his relationship with Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The news has caused a great stir both inside and outside the royal family, as it points to a deep and persistent tension that goes beyond public appearances. Although not all the details are known, what has become clear is that the relationship between both family members is far from cordial.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of the book The Rise and Fall of the House of York, is the one who has uncovered this situation. According to his research, Prince Andrew allegedly made "rude" and "unpleasant" comments about Kate Middleton, which has caused a serious conflict with his nephew, Prince William. Lownie points out that these comments seem to be motivated by "jealousy," something that is surprising in an environment where image and respect are paramount.

The tension not only affects Kate, but also the relationship between Andrew and William, future king of England. According to the biographer, the distance between uncle and nephew has grown over the years, and William is increasingly frustrated with Andrew. This distancing has led Prince William to keep his distance to protect the image and stability of the monarchy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's patience with Prince Andrew is at its limit

A high-ranking royal source has confirmed that patience with the Duke of York is at its limit. His behavior has been a constant source of concern and "headaches" for the family. The frustration over Andrew's controversies and inappropriate comments has led to his figure being seen as a problem within the royal circle.

The book also points out that William, as king, plans to expel Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the Royal Lodge to clean up the image of the monarchy. This measure aims to ensure a new era of stability and respect within the royal family, preventing past scandals from continuing to tarnish its legacy. According to the same source, William also keeps a negative opinion of Sarah, which reinforces the decision.

An increasingly evident distancing in the House of Windsor

Rumors about the poor relationship between Andrew, William, and Kate have been circulating for some time, but recent events have made the tense situation clear. For example, the absence of William, Kate, and their children at the Easter service that Andrew did attend was interpreted as a clear gesture of distancing. A royal source commented that William "doesn't have time for his uncle" and that the relationship between them remains "incredibly tense."

At this moment, the House of Windsor is going through a complicated time, where internal disputes are becoming increasingly visible. The confirmation of these rumors reveals that, behind the official facade, there are conflicts that could shape the future of the royal family. Time will tell whether these wounds heal or if William carries out his plan to completely renew the monarchy.