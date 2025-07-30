Pilar Eyre, specialist in the Borbón family, about Infanta Sofía: 'She is a...'

The stylistic choice of Infanta Sofía during her recent visit to Catalonia hasn't gone unnoticed. Journalist Pilar Eyre, an expert on the Borbón family, has expressed an impression that many have shared after seeing the images of the event. Her reflection has sparked a small but significant debate about the public image of the royal family and the messages they convey.

Eyre, who has spent decades analyzing the gestures, silences, and details of the Royal House, has pointed out that the Infanta is "a very young girl to be wearing black." The phrase hasn't been a harsh criticism, but rather an observation that combines experience with a certain aesthetic concern. She has drawn attention to what it implies: a deeper reading of the nonverbal language in the Borbóns' public appearances.

| Europa Press

The Infanta's appearance in a dark dress has contrasted with the summer context, the natural surroundings of Girona, and the expectation of seeing her with a fresher look. Both her sister Leonor and her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, have also chosen dark tones. The image of the four dressed in black at the foot of the Liceu's staircase has been as solemn as it was unexpected.

Infanta Sofía's choice, under Pilar Eyre's scrutiny

The royal family's visit included the presentation of the Princess of Girona Awards, but also more relaxed activities, such as a walk through the village of Sant Martí Vell. There, they visited the Elsa Peretti Foundation, a figure who, although relevant in the world of design, is unfamiliar to much of the public. The images of Sofía walking in silence, flanked by adults, have reinforced that sense of excessive formality for her age.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Eyre has taken advantage of this context to pose a legitimate question: why mourning? She has also recalled that Sofía is only 17 years old and that fashion is a form of communication. In that sense, she has stated that black, with its symbolic weight, may not be the color that best expresses the Infanta's current stage of life.

Pilar Eyre examines Infanta Sofía's image and royal protocol

The usual ironic touch from the chronicler hasn't been missing either, as she has pointed out that while in winter Letizia wears sleeveless dresses, now, with 86 °F (30 °C), she was bundled up. The contradiction has served to highlight the rigidity with which many of these public appearances are prepared. Precisely that rigidity is what Eyre has questioned with her comment.

What seemed like a minor detail, the color of Sofía's dress, has led to a broader analysis of royal codes. Eyre hasn't questioned the Infanta, but rather the framework in which she operates. In short, she has argued that youth and protocol don't have to be at odds with a more cheerful, freer, and above all, more contemporary image.