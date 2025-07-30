Donald Trump sends a message that becomes a problem for Meghan Markle

Donald Trump is someone who has consistently shown a special ability to attract attention, even in the most diplomatic settings. Keir Starmer, the new British prime minister, was received with honors in Scotland by the American president. The meeting, which was loaded with political weight, also left room for less desired and more personal conversations.

Talking about public figures like Trump and Meghan Markle opens the door to a mix of politics, fame, and intense emotions. Each of them, in very different settings, has managed to place themselves under the public spotlight, although not always for pleasant reasons. The latest interaction between the two once again proved that some tensions don't fade away, they just change form.

| Europa Press

A message between the lines from Donald Trump with first and last name

In the middle of his conversation with Starmer, Trump made what many interpret as a veiled criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The president praised King Charles III and Camilla, highlighting his closeness with them during his term. He said: "They're wonderful people; they're really wonderful," then added with irony: "There could be people who aren't wonderful."

The final phrase sparked speculation instantly, especially because of the well-known history between Trump and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although he didn't name them, the reference was clearly understood as a hint at Meghan and Harry. The comment reignited a conflict that seemed dormant.

| Grok

A tension between the couple and Donald Trump that doesn't cool down

This isn't the first time the president of the United States has referred critically to Meghan Markle. On another occasion, he even questioned Harry's immigration status and commented: "He already has enough problems with his wife, it's terrible." Phrases like this have marked a pattern of disdain that isn't hidden.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't avoided hints either. Harry used his speech at the Invictus Games to talk about the "moral weakness of the world," a phrase many interpreted as a response to Trump. In addition, their public participation during the United States elections was also seen as a political stance against the president.

| Europa Press

Despite the tension, Harry and Meghan haven't shown any intention of leaving their residence in California. However, rumors of reconciliation between the prince and his father could change the outlook in the future. For now, Trump once again puts Meghan in an uncomfortable position with a single phrase.