This is the member of the British royal family you didn't know: first public photo

While the British royal family continues their lives in different directions, Beatrice of York, cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has chosen to keep an active profile in England. For this reason, she has managed to balance her role within the royalty with her personal life.

Although they belong to the same generation of Windsors, their paths have been very different. While Harry and William have made headlines for controversial decisions, Beatrice has managed to stay in the background.

This is the member of the British royal family you didn't know

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has built a family with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a businessman whom she married in 2020. Since then, the couple have built a quiet life, focused on their children:

Little Sienna, born in September 2021, and Athena, the most recent addition to the family, who is only six months old. However, not only her daughters are part of her family unit. Christopher, the son Edoardo had from a previous relationship, is also part of it.

Christopher has been a constant figure in the couple's family moments. Although he is not the princess's biological son, Beatrice keeps a very close relationship with him.

The first public image of Beatrice of York's eldest daughter

During the recent celebration in London for the victory of the British women's national team in the UEFA EURO 2025, Beatrice and her two daughters were among the most notable attendees. Moreover, her presence with the family drew the attention of the media and followers.

It was precisely at that event when the first public image of the girl with the whole family, little Sienna, was captured. In the photograph, the princess's daughter appears at the bottom right, drinking a kind of juice.

Away from the media noise, Princess Beatrice has managed to build a united, modern family adapted to current times. Her way of raising her children—with affection, discretion, and respect—has been praised by many both inside and outside the royal environment.

While some members of the royal family face media and personal crises, Beatrice represents a calmer and more stable version. In fact, her discretion and family focus have made her an increasingly valued figure within the monarchy.