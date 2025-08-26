It's time: Princess Leonor stars in the most anticipated news from the royal family

One more day, Princess Leonor has once again become the center of attention after starring in the most desired news about the Spanish royal family. According to a media outlet from our country, she is very close to starting a new chapter in her life.

On September 1, the future queen of Spain will begin the final phase of her military training. This time, the young woman will travel to the San Javier Air Base in Murcia to join the other students of the General Air Academy.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

However, it won't be until she brings this chapter of her life to a close that Princess Leonor will take the decisive step in her public projection. This change will undoubtedly mark a milestone in her schedule and in her role within the institution.

Sources close to Zarzuela, cited by Monarquía Confidencial, have stated that, right after finishing her military phase, she is expected to start wearing a tiara at events of the highest protocol.

| Europa Press

Without a doubt, this gesture full of symbolism will mark a new stage in Leonor's life. This will strengthen her presence within the institutions and will provide her with a more active and visible role.

Princess Leonor will wear her first tiara after finishing her military training

The use of the tiara is not just a simple ornament, but a protocol element with a long tradition. In European monarchies, these jewels are a reflection of distinction, permanence, and legitimacy. They also symbolize the historical authority of the Crown.

In Spain, these pieces are part of the "joyero de pasar," a collection that doesn't belong to the person but to the institution. Queens and princesses have used it at solemn moments in recent history.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Throughout history, tiaras, linked to monarchical representation, have been present at state receptions, gala dinners, and diplomatic visits. However, in Princess Leonor's case, their use will be reserved for occasions of special significance.

This way, the future head of state will follow the path set by her mother. She began to wear these pieces when she assumed a central role in institutional life.

The first tiara Princess Leonor will wear has not yet been confirmed, although it is expected to come from the historic collection of the Crown. Among the most recognized are the Fleur-de-Lis tiara, emblem of the Bourbons, and the Prussian tiara, linked to Queen Sofía.

There is no doubt that Leonor's incorporation into this sphere represents not only ceremonial value but also legitimacy and projection. With each gesture, the royal family seeks to strengthen its image as the future head of state and prepares for her to take over from her father, King Felipe VI.