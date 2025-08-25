Concern in England: Prince William's plan for when he becomes king revealed

Concern has grown in England after a plan by Prince William for when the time comes for him to become king was revealed. Although he hasn't assumed the crown yet, his vision for the future is beginning to chart a different course for the British monarchy.

The heir's recent moves, along with family decisions that seem strategic, have sparked debate about what his reign will really be like. Is the Royal House approaching a transformation that could break its bond with English society?

Prince William plans major changes for when he becomes king

In recent years, the British monarchy has gone through times of great complexity. The death of Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles III's ascension to the throne, and the health problems that have affected the family have forced a redefinition of priorities.

In addition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distancing in 2020 drastically reduced the number of active family members. This has changed the way the institution works. Currently, only 11 royals keep official duties.

In this scenario, William and Kate have tried to strengthen their role as stable figures while raising their three children in as normal an environment as possible. However, the plans now being revealed show a direction that surprises and worries many.

Daily Express has reported that Prince William intends to reduce the monarchy when he becomes king. According to some experts, this decision could distance the institution from the citizens.

The renowned biographer Robert Jobson has warned about this in a conversation with The Sun. "William's residence, combined with his intentions to reduce the number of royals, risks making it less connected with the people."

Jobson recalled the impact these figures have at public events: "People show up when they see people like Sophie Wessex and the new Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. They come in droves, they like that connection." According to the expert, if that closeness is lost, the monarchy "loses something of what it is."

William's future plan could deepen that reduction and leave out figures who keep an important connection with the people. The members with official duties are limited to 11, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Princes of Wales, and the Dukes of Edinburgh. The Dukes of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra complete this group.

The absence of Harry and Meghan marked a turning point that is still evident in the royal calendar today. However, there is a question that troubles all of England. Will the monarchy be able to keep its influence if it further reduces its public appearances and representatives?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's move marks a new beginning

The announcement that William and Kate will leave Adelaide Cottage behind to move into Forest Lodge has been interpreted as a move full of symbolism. It will be their "forever home," a place from which the heir plans to organize his life as a future monarch.

For Jobson, the decision has a double meaning: "I think William must be very careful in achieving this balance. The monarch's role is one in which duty must come first." In his view, although the prince prioritizes his role as a father, he can't forget that the monarchy demands absolute commitment.

The move not only seeks to give stability to George, Charlotte, and Louis. It also represents an attempt to leave behind years marked by media pressure and the weight of events. The death of Elizabeth II and the recent health problems of Charles III and Kate have tested the family's unity.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, specialists warn that William will have to show he can balance the closeness of a father with the demands of a king. The risk, as they emphasize, is that the desire to simplify the institution ends up distancing the monarchy from the citizens who support it.

In this regard, Jobson added: "I don't think there's another option, unless you want to have a part-time monarch or president. The reality is that's the job. It's a job for life and quite a relentless job."

The concern in England reflects that Prince William's plan opens a deep debate about the future of the monarchy. The decision to reduce the institution, together with his move to Windsor, raises expectations and fears among experts and citizens. Only time will tell if this vision will strengthen the British Crown or if it will mark the beginning of a distancing from the people.