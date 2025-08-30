Now it's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take the step many were hoping for

All alarms are going off again around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as it has been confirmed that, after years of waiting, they have decided to take the step that many were longing for.

Tomorrow, August 31, both the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, Prince William, will remember the hardest day of their lives: the tragic death of Lady Di. As every year, both are expected to pay tribute to their mother, although, of course, each in their own way and separately.

However, this year, Prince Harry has caused great anticipation after the confirmation of the latest project he has launched. In fact, two years before the 30th anniversary (30º) of Diana of Wales's passing, he and Meghan Markle have started to prepare a very special commemorative project.

This initiative seeks to pay tribute in audiovisual format to the figure of the princess, mother of the Duke of Sussex and the future British king. It is a production conceived to highlight the mark Lady Di left on recent history.

According to British and American media, the documentary is still in an early stage. Nevertheless, it already has the backing of Netflix, the digital platform with which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently renewed their professional partnership.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch a new project to honor Lady Di's memory

As has emerged, the premiere of this new project is scheduled for August 31, 2027. This date will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the tragic accident suffered by Lady Di on the Pont de l'Alma in Paris.

Moreover, there is no doubt that this production is shaping up to be one of the most significant within the audiovisual catalog promoted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that its approach will be very "intimate and respectful," with the aim of highlighting the human, social, and emotional legacy of Diana of Wales. In fact, despite the years, the figure of the princess continues to arouse deep interest both in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Despite her passing, Lady Di has been a constant presence in Prince Harry's life. So much so that, in his memoir Spare and in various interviews, he has expressed his desire to keep his mother's memory alive. He has also stated his intention to continue the humanitarian work she began.

For Meghan Markle's husband, his mother is a true example of humanity and closeness, an image that contrasts with the rigidity usually associated with the British monarchy.

For this reason, through this tribute, the Duke of Sussex intends to honor Diana's figure. Furthermore, everything suggests that he will take the opportunity to strengthen the public identity of the Sussexes, who since 2020 have been working to build their independent brand.

Meanwhile, the British press has already stated that if Prince Harry takes a leading role in this documentary, Netflix would be willing to approve this proposal "immediately."