Jesús Ortiz (75) keeps the promise he made to Queen Letizia in 2004

Despite the years, Jesús Ortiz continues to fulfill the important promise he made to his daughter, Queen Letizia, in 2004. That was the year she became Princess of Asturias after marrying the current King of Spain, Felipe VI.

There is no doubt that May 22 of that year marked a turning point for the royal family of our country. On that day, Almudena Cathedral in Madrid became the perfect setting to bring together European royalty and several representatives of our country.

There, Queen Letizia and Felipe VI said "I do" in a ceremony attended by more than 1,200 guests. Among those present were members of 36 royal families, numerous political, social, and cultural figures, and, of course, all their relatives and friends.

From that moment on, the former journalist's life changed radically. So much so that, as a result of her new status as princess, she became the target of reporters and paparazzi.

In fact, some members of her family, including her cousin David Rocasolano, took advantage of this media attention to profit from the publication of his book Adiós, Princesa. This literary work was published in April 2013 and tells how Queen Letizia became estranged from her family after her wedding to Felipe VI.

However, not all her loved ones followed in David's footsteps. Proof of this is the promise made to her by her father, Jesús Ortiz, when she became Princess of Asturias.

According to reports, Queen Letizia's father committed to always keeping a low profile and never being a source of conflict for the royal family. Now, two decades later, Ortiz has proved his absolute commitment through his actions.

Jesús Ortiz keeps the promise he made to Queen Letizia after her wedding to King Felipe

From the beginning, Jesús Ortiz made it very clear that he did not want to be in the spotlight or take advantage of his connection with the royal family for his own benefit. In fact, far from seeking media attention, he has built a low-key and respectful profile that has allowed him to stay out of controversies.

Unlike other relatives of Queen Letizia, who on some occasions have spoken publicly about her life, the retired journalist has always chosen silence.

So much so that, in all these years, there have been only a few occasions when we have been able to see Jesús Ortiz publicly with his daughter and the rest of the members of the Spanish royal family.

Moreover, although his presence has always been silent, there is no doubt that he has always supported Queen Letizia discreetly, accompanying her at important moments. However, he has done so without taking the spotlight away from her.

At 75 years old (75 años), Jesús Ortiz has become an example of loyalty to his daughter and to the institution she represents. All this is thanks to the fact that his promise not to cause problems or generate controversy has remained intact over the years.